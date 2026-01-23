Sion missed out on its first win of the season but put itself in a good position to advance in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Conference League. Vaduz took the lead at home.

Sion earned a 1-1 draw on the road against BATE Borisov of Belarus, while Vaduz prevailed at Rheinpark Stadium

Despite their overwhelming dominance, Sion fell behind after a quarter of an hour at Borysov’s deserted away stadium in Sumqayit, Azerbaijan. In the 42nd minute, Winsley Boteli equalized off a pass from Rilind Nivokazi. No spectators were present due to a UEFA sanction against Borysaw. Immediately before the counterattack that put the visitors behind, a goal by Boteli had been disallowed for offside.

Sion will thus head into the second leg at the Tourbillon in a week’s time with its chances of advancing still intact. Its opponent in the third qualifying round—the second-to-last round before the group stage—would be the winner of the match between Zimbru Chisinau of Moldova and FC Noah of Armenia.

Vaduz dominates

Vaduz kicked off the season with a comfortable victory. The Super League newcomer won the first leg at home 4-0 against the Andorran Cup champion, Atlètic d'Escaldes. Mischa Eberhard opened the scoring in the 11th minute and added the second goal in the 54th minute. Juan Cabrera and Dejan Sorgic each scored in the final ten minutes.

The Liechtenstein Cup champion was overwhelmingly dominant against the fifth-place team from last season’s “Primera División.” Goalkeeper Leon Valentin Schaffran didn’t have to make a single save the entire game. In the first half, the visitors didn’t have a single shot that missed the goal; in the second half, it took another 20 minutes or so before they had their first.

News Briefs:

BATE Borisov – Sion 1–1 (1–1)

Sumkayit (AZE). – No spectators (UEFA penalty). – Referee: Savovic (MNE). – Goals: 16' Varaksa 1–0. 42' Boteli 1–1.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman, Baltazar; Chouaref (82. Rrudhani), Boteli (64. Lukembila), Surdez (64. Chipperfield); Nivokazi (76. Berdayes).

Vaduz – Étoile FC 4:0 (1:0)

1,403 spectators. – Referee: Muntean (MDA). – Goals: 11' Eberhard 1-0. 54' Eberhard 2-0. 80' Cabrera 3-0. 89' Sorgic 4-0.

Vaduz: Schaffran; Hasler, Simani, Berisha, Schwizer (79' Sawadogo); Hammerich (60' Cabrera), Mack, Eberhard (60' Stark); Dalipi; Akhalaia (8' Sorgic), Monsberger (80' Djokic).