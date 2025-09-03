Christian Constantin in bad luck. Keystone

Christian Constantin, President of FC Sion, suffered injuries to both legs at an FC Fully anniversary match. Despite his daughter's warnings, he played in fashionable sneakers instead of football boots.

Christian Constantin, the president of FC Sion, suffered injuries to both legs at a gala match to mark the 90th anniversary of FC Fully. The 68-year-old, who was playing as a goalkeeper for one of the club's select teams, slipped and sustained serious muscle injuries, as reported by the Blick newspaper.

The day after the incident, he explained according to "lematin":"I slipped, which led to a tear in my right leg. While trying to keep my balance, I also injured my left leg."

The cause of the fall was quickly found: Constantin wasn't wearing football boots, but fashionable Dior sneakers. "I was stupid enough to play in those shoes, even though my daughter had brought me football boots," he confessed. "I criticize my players when they forget their equipment - and now I've made it worse myself."

A physiotherapist on site treated him immediately, but Constantin is still dealing with the consequences of his decision. "I can only walk with crutches because both legs are injured. The first few days will be tough and it will take at least two to three weeks to heal."

Despite the unfortunate event, there was one ray of hope for the Constantin family: his grandson Aloys, just nine years old, also played in the game and scored a goal. "It was a pleasure to play with him. He has the talent and impressed everyone," said Constantin proudly. His son, Sion sporting director Barthélémy and Sion coach Didier Tholot were also on the pitch.