Christian (left) and Barthélémy Constantin will continue with Didier Tholot (center) as coach. Keystone

FC Sion will start the next season with Didier Tholot as coach.

President Christian Constantin told "Le Nouvelliste": "We need to improve a few things, but I will continue with Didier, who has a three-year contract with us."

Tholot will therefore begin a third season as coach of Sion next season. After leading the club back to the Super League, the 61-year-old Frenchman finished 9th with the Valais side this season, five points clear of the places in danger of relegation.

It remains to be seen whether Tholot's contract will be extended next summer. But it is already clear that in the Constantin era, no Sion coach has been in office longer than the former striker.