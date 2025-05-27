  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I will continue with him" Sion president Constantin sticks with coach Tholot

SDA

27.5.2025 - 12:29

Christian (left) and Barthélémy Constantin will continue with Didier Tholot (center) as coach.
Christian (left) and Barthélémy Constantin will continue with Didier Tholot (center) as coach.
Keystone

FC Sion will start the next season with Didier Tholot as coach.

Keystone-SDA

27.05.2025, 12:29

27.05.2025, 12:54

President Christian Constantin told "Le Nouvelliste": "We need to improve a few things, but I will continue with Didier, who has a three-year contract with us."

Tholot will therefore begin a third season as coach of Sion next season. After leading the club back to the Super League, the 61-year-old Frenchman finished 9th with the Valais side this season, five points clear of the places in danger of relegation.

It remains to be seen whether Tholot's contract will be extended next summer. But it is already clear that in the Constantin era, no Sion coach has been in office longer than the former striker.

More from the department

Reactions after horror drive in Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp:

Reactions after horror drive in LiverpoolJürgen Klopp: "We are shocked and devastated"

Transfer ticker. Augsburg draws purchase option for Zesiger - Rieder leaves Stuttgart

Transfer tickerAugsburg draws purchase option for Zesiger - Rieder leaves Stuttgart

Everything about the barrage clash. GC's lousy Cornaredo record and Aarau captain Jäckle as Mister Barrage

Everything about the barrage clashGC's lousy Cornaredo record and Aarau captain Jäckle as Mister Barrage