The football transfer market is buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Cristiano Ronaldo will probably stay in Saudi Arabia
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese is set to stay at Al-Nassr. The only thing left to decide is whether he will stay for one or two seasons. Ronaldo is said to have received an offer until 2027.
Just a few weeks ago, the signs were pointing to his departure when Ronaldo wrote on social media: "This chapter is over. The story? It will continue."
After the Nations League triumph with Portugal, the 40-year-old did not want to reveal too much about his future, but said that nothing would change. That now definitely seems to be the case.
-
Pioli no longer Ronaldo's coach at Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new coach in Saudi Arabia. The Italian Stefano Pioli is no longer in charge at Al-Nassr.
Al-Nassr did not provide any information on the reasons for the separation. According to media reports, Pioli is about to return to his home country. The former AC Milan coach is apparently about to sign a contract with Fiorentina.
-
Sion sign talented Swiss striker from Gladbach
Winsley Boteli is considered a great hope for the future in the national team's attack. The Geneva native, who moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2022, is scoring goals at junior level in Germany and is on the radar of several clubs.
Now it should be clear: The 18-year-old U-Nat player is coming back to Switzerland - at least for a year. According to Fabrizio Romano, Boteli is moving to FC Sion on loan. The Valais club have also secured a purchase option worth 3.5 million euros. Boteli's contract with Gladbach runs until 2028.
-
Valon Behrami becomes technical director at Watford
Three years after his retirement, Valon Behrami is returning to the football business. According to blue Sport, the former national team player will become technical director at Watford FC, where he will act as a link between the players and the sporting management. Behrami himself played for Watford between 2015 and 2017.
-
Manchester United are hot for Jashari
Ardon Jashari is one of the hottest transfer candidates this summer. AC Milan are said to have already made Bruges an offer of €30 million for the international player - and other European clubs are also keen on the 22-year-old.
According to the English newspaper "Mirror ", Manchester United, among others, are also showing great interest in Jashari and are said to have already held talks with representatives of Bruges. According to the report, the Swiss has already turned down offers from Fulham and West Ham.
-
Pogba signs for Monaco
Paul Pogba has found a new club after serving his doping ban. The 2018 world champion will be team-mates with Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn and has signed a contract with AS Monaco until 2027, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. According to the report, the 32-year-old Frenchman will complete his medical check with Monaco this week.
-
Austria Salzburg sign son of Phil Collins
The Austrian second division club Austria Salzburg has signed a celebrity offspring. The promoted club has announced the signing of Mathew Collins, the son of pop star Phil Collins. The 20-year-old midfielder comes from the second team of WSG Tirol. "He is completely uncomplicated and down-to-earth and therefore fits in perfectly with Austria on a personal level," said club president Claus Salzmann.
Collins completed a trial training session with the Salzburgers before the end of last season and also came to the Max Aicher Stadium for the decisive match for promotion against Schwaz. "The moment I walked into the stadium, I immediately felt at home," explained Collins, who was born in London and has a Swiss passport. His father only paid him a visit in May at a home game of WSG Tirol Juniors in the Regionalliga Tirol.
-
Neymar extends his contract with FC Santos
Brazil's former star Neymar has extended his contract with FC Santos until the end of this year. The 33-year-old is hoping to force his way back into the Seleção.
Neymar returned to his youth club in south-east Brazil on a free transfer at the end of January. Since then, the star striker, who has been frequently injured of late, has played 14 games, scoring three goals and providing three assists.
His ultimate goal is to be called up to Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Neymar played his 129th and so far last international match for the record world champions in October 2023.
-
Milan likely to pull out of Xhaka poker - will Saudi Arabia come into play?
AC Milan are courting national team captain Granit Xhaka and are negotiating with his club Bayer Leverkusen. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzo, however, the price that the Werkself are demanding for their midfielder is too high. "Bayer Leverkusen's economic demand is currently out of reach for Milan," said Di Marzio on Sky Sport Italia.
The Germans are said to be targeting a transfer package of around 40 million (including salary and transfer fee) and a three-year contract, according to Kicker. Milan are apparently no longer willing to invest that much money in a player who will turn 33 in September. Instead, the Italians are focusing on Ardon Jashari, a much younger Swiss player (more on this below).
According to the trade magazine, an Xhaka transfer to Milan is now even "unlikely", especially as Leverkusen would also like to keep him. There is every indication that the national team captain will resume training at Leverkusen in July. Which would not mean that Xhaka's departure is definitely off the table. "An immoral offer from Saudi Arabia could lure Xhaka away from Leverkusen," writes the football magazine "Kicker".
-
Is Dortmund getting into the Ndoye poker?
The interest of champions Napoli in Dan Ndoye is well known. Now Borussia Dortmund are also said to have put out feelers for the international winger. Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzo writes on his website that Borussia have Ndoye on their shortlist.
Young BVB star Jamie Gittens has been linked with a move to Chelsea FC. So far, the Londoners have been unwilling to agree to the 60 million euro transfer fee demanded by Dortmund. In the event of a Gittens transfer, Ndoye would therefore be a valid replacement on the wing.
Negotiations are ongoing between Napoli and Ndoye's employers Bologna, but no agreement has yet been reached. "It cannot be ruled out that Borussia Dortmund will get involved (in the negotiations, ed.)," writes Di Marzo.
-
Lugano sign French center forward
FC Lugano have announced an addition to their attack. Frenchman Alexandre Duville-Parsemai is moving to Ticino with a contract valid until the summer of 2028.
The 22-year-old center forward comes from Martinique and was trained at OGC Nice. Most recently, he played for French third division club Dijon. Last season, Duville-Parsemai scored eleven goals in 33 games in all competitions.
-
GC brings in Scheiblehner as new coach
Gerald Scheiblehner is the new coach of Grasshoppers. What the 48-year-old Austrian already made public on Instagram on Monday has now been officially announced by the Zurich club.
Scheiblehner is moving from Blau-Weiss Linz to the Swiss record champions. Last season, he surprisingly led Linz to the final round of the Austrian Bundesliga.
"Gerald Scheiblehner has exactly the kind of experience and persuasive power that can give our team structure and new impetus," said Head of Sport Alain Sutter in the press release.
The Austrian fits in with GC's philosophy of giving young and motivated players a platform. Sutter is convinced that Scheiblehner "will make an important contribution to the further development of the team and individual players."
Grasshoppers remain silentGerald Scheiblehner writes on Instagram that he will be the new GC coach
Scheiblehner is really looking forward to the task at GC: "The job at GC really appeals to me. I see great potential in the team and in the club as a whole. I'm really looking forward to getting started right away."
-
Will Nikola Katic move to the Bundesliga 2?
The central defender no longer has a future at FC Zurich and is now said to be at the top of FC Schalke 04's shopping list. The 28-year-old was loaned out to Plymouth Argyle in the second half of last season, where he worked with new Schalke coach Miron Muslic. Katic impressed the coach so much that he wanted to bring him to Gelsenkirchen.
According to the "Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung", the only thing standing in the way of the transfer is the transfer fee. FCZ are said to be demanding around 600,000 euros plus bonuses, while Schalke are said to be willing to offer no more than 400,000 euros. "We would like to sign Nikola, but not at any price," Schalke's sporting director Frank Baumann is quoted as saying.
-
Napoli negotiate with Liverpool for Nuñez
Darwin Nuñez never really made an impact at Liverpool FC. Although the striker scored his share of goals (40 goals and 26 assists in 143 games), the €85 million transfer fell short of expectations.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian champions Napoli are reportedly looking into the Nuñez deal. The Uruguayan is said to have given the Neapolitans the green light. However, negotiations between Napoli and Liverpool are still at an early stage.
-
Ole Werner becomes the new coach of RB Leipzig
Those responsible at Bundesliga club Leipzig have finally found what they were looking for in their search for a new coach. Ole Werner is now in charge.
The 37-year-old Werner is to lead the club from Saxony back into international business and into the fight for titles at national level. "I am delighted to be head coach in Leipzig. In the detailed discussions, it was immediately apparent that both sides have the same ideas about playing and working methods," Werner was quoted as saying in a press release. He succeeds Zsolt Löw, who took over the position on an interim basis at the end of March following the dismissal of Marco Rose.
Werner, who most recently spent three-and-a-half years at league rivals Bremen, has signed a two-year contract.
-
Milan want Jashari and make an offer - does Brugge want more?
AC Milan is in a state of upheaval. In May, the northern Italians brought a new sporting director (Igli Tare) on board, and they signed Massimiliano Allegri as head coach for the new season.
The squad is also set to undergo major changes. National team captain Granit Xhaka and Real legend Luka Modric are on AC's wish list. The name Ardon Jashari is also on this list - and things are now set to become more concrete with this personnel matter.
As the "Gazzetta" reports, Milan are said to have approached Bruges with an initial offer of 30 million euros. However, the Belgians will not simply let their midfield strategist go and, according to the article, want a transfer fee of 40 million euros for Jashari.
Last year, Jashari moved from FC Luzern to the 19-time Belgian champions for around 6 million euros.
-
Nati jewel Manzambi extends his contract with Freiburg
Johan Manzambi impresses on his debut for the national team. He played in the test against the USA, contributed an assist and scored the goal that made the final score 4:0.
The 19-year-old from Geneva moved from Servette's youth team to SC Freiburg's U19s in January 2023 before progressing to the first team last summer.
Last season, Manzambi made eleven appearances for SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, scoring two goals and providing two assists. In June, he was called up for the national team for the first time by Murat Yakin.
Freiburg and Manzambi have now extended his contract, which runs until 2028, ahead of schedule. The club has not communicated the duration or other terms of the contract. Director of Sport Jochen Saier speaks of the interest of many "big clubs" in Manzambi. However, the player would have understood that at his age it is important to develop in a "healthy and stable" environment. Saier says in the official statement: "We are all convinced that he is in the right place here."
Manzambi himself says: "I am very grateful and happy about my first year with the SC professionals. The stadium and the fans are great, we have a really good team. I really wanted to stay here and hope that we will play another good season."
-
YB signs Gregory Wüthrich
Young Boys have strengthened their squad with the signing of Swiss international Gregory Wüthrich. As the Super League club announced, the former YB junior has signed a three-year contract.
The tall central defender has enjoyed great success in the Austrian Bundesliga over the past five seasons. Sturm Graz managed to break the dominance of RB Salzburg, winning two championship titles and two cup victories. Wüthrich was voted into the team of the season three times.
Last year, the 30-year-old from the city of Berne made his debut in the Swiss national team and made two international appearances. After his junior days at YB, Wüthrich celebrated three championship titles with his home club before ending up in Austria after a loan spell with Grasshoppers and a season with Perth Glory in Australia.
"For me, it's a return to my home country," Wüthrich was quoted as saying in a Young Boys press release. "I'm delighted that my transfer to YB has come full circle."
-
GC defender Schmitz returns to Germany
German defender Benno Schmitz is returning to his home country after a season with Grasshoppers.
As the Swiss record champions announced, the 30-year-old full-back is moving to the second team of his youth club Bayern Munich.
-
GC coach search over?
GC has apparently found what it was looking for in its search for a new coach. According to the newspaper "Blick", Gerald Scheiblehner is to succeed Tomas Oral. The 48-year-old was previously coach at Blau-Weiss Linz and surprisingly led the club to the final round of the Austrian Bundesliga last season.
On Monday afternoon, the club confirmed the departure of its coach and wrote: "Head coach Gerald Scheiblehner will leave FC Blau-Weiss Linz with immediate effect and move abroad." Confirmation from GC is still pending.
-
Bruno Berner to Australia as assistant coach
Bruno Berner is continuing his coaching career in Australia. Just over a year after his dismissal from Grasshoppers, Macarthur Bulls FC announced the appointment of the Zurich native as assistant coach.
Berner will assist Australian head coach Mile Sterjovski at the Sydney club. The former Swiss international played a season with FC Basel 20 years ago.
-
Abdu Conté returns from YB to Troyes
The Portuguese Abdu Conté is leaving Young Boys after one season. The Bernese club has decided not to make the loaned defender permanent. The 27-year-old Conté played 21 games for the capital club last season. He is returning to the French second division club Troyes.
The sporting future of attacking player Alan Virginius is still open. Negotiations with the 22-year-old Frenchman, who is also on loan from Lille, are still ongoing.
Sadin Crnovrsanin will no longer be playing for YB. The 23-year-old central defender, who spent the second half of the season on loan at FC Wil in the Challenge League, is moving to Ulm in the third-highest German league.
-
Pogba close to signing for Monaco
Paul Pogba is apparently on the verge of a move to AS Monaco. According to various media reports, the only thing missing is the final agreement on a two-year contract until 2027. Monaco have signed three Swiss players in Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn. The Ligue 1 club is coached by former YB coach Adi Hütter.
Pogba, the 2018 world champion, had been suspended since a positive doping test in August 2023. At the time, Pogba was still under contract with Juventus Turin. In November 2024, Pogba and Juve agreed to terminate his contract.
-
Iman Beney from the YB women to Manchester City - Akanji speaks out
Iman Beney will move from YB Women to Manchester City in the English Women's Super League next season. The 18-year-old Swiss international and her new club made the announcement on Sunday.
Born in Valais, Beney joined the YB women from her home country in 2021 and won the league title with the Bernese side this season. The attacking player, who mostly plays on the right wing, scored eight goals in 21 games this year.
Beney will be the first Swiss woman to join Manchester City, the club of national defender Manuel Akanji. The parties did not disclose the duration of the contract.
Manuel Akanji takes to the City women's official Instagram channel. "Hey Iman, welcome to Manchester City. It's great to have someone else from Switzerland at the club. I look forward to seeing you soon. You'll love it here. I wish you the best."
-
GC and Oral go their separate ways
As expected, Grasshopper Club Zürich is starting the Super League season at the end of July with a new coach.
The contract with 52-year-old German Tomas Oral will not be extended, as the record champions announced. It has not been announced who will succeed him.
Oral took over as coach at GC last November, when the Zurich club finished bottom of the table. He stabilized the team, but was unable to prevent the Grasshoppers from having to contest the barrage for the second time in a row. In this, they prevailed against Aarau with an aggregate score of 4:1.
"Tomas did an outstanding job in a challenging phase," GC sporting director Alain Sutter was quoted as saying in the press release. "I quickly got to know him as a strong coach and a very pleasant person. For the coming season, however, the club wants to start with a new sporting direction, including a complete overhaul of the key positions and fresh impetus." Oral commented as follows: "I came to GC with a clear mission from the outset: to secure the club's survival in the league. I am proud to have achieved this."
-
Alioski signs for FC Lugano
Ezgjan Alioski is returning to FC Lugano eight years after moving abroad. The 33-year-old North Macedonian international has signed a two-year contract with the Ticino club.
This was announced by the club on Saturday. The full-back was most recently under contract with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. He previously played for Fenerbahce Istanbul and Leeds United.
It is a return for Alioski, who trained at Young Boys and also holds a Swiss passport. He already played for Lugano from 2016 to 2017. In his second season in Ticino, he scored 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games.
-
Zeidler takes over at Lausanne
Lausanne-Sport have found a new coach following the departure of coach Ludovic Magnin to FC Basel. Peter Zeidler has taken over at the Vaud club.
The club announced this in a press release on Saturday. He did not provide any information about the duration of the contract.
Zeidler was most recently employed by Bochum in the Bundesliga. He was dismissed from the traditional club from the Ruhr region in October after just eight games due to a lack of success. Before that, the 62-year-old German was under contract at St. Gallen for six years. He also coached FC Sion from August 2016 to April 2017.
Zeidler will lead first-team training for the first time on Monday.
-
Mega transfer perfect: Florian Wirtz moves to Liverpool
The transfer of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool is complete. The 22-year-old attacking player has signed a long-term contract with the English champions, as the traditional club announced. The exact term was not disclosed.
As Wirtz's contract with the Bundesliga club would have been valid until the summer of 2027, Bayer will receive a generous transfer fee. According to media reports, it will reach a sum of up to 150 million euros including bonus payments. Wirtz will thus become the most expensive transfer of a German footballer. His annual salary is said to be 20 million euros.
"I am very happy and very proud," Wirtz was quoted as saying in the press release. "Now the time has finally come. I've been waiting a long time for this."
-
Celestini to Moscow
It is now clear where Fabio Celestini will continue his coaching career. The 49-year-old has signed a contract with ZSKA Moscow for two seasons with an option for a further year, as announced by the Russian top club.
Although Celestini won the double with FC Basel, he asked for his contract, which was still valid at the time, to be terminated. He considered his mission at FCB to be over, although the club would have liked to continue working with him. When he took over the job at Basel at the end of October 2023, they were bottom of the table.
Celestini was initially considered a candidate at Getafe, where he had once played. However, the Spanish club confirmed coach José Bordalás in office. Celestini is now moving to Russia. He succeeds the Serbian Marko Nikolic at ZSKA Moscow. Although he won the national cup with the team, they only managed 3rd place in the championship. The sixth and last championship title came nine years ago.
-
Mambimbi leaves the FCSG
FC St.Gallen and Felix Mambimbi are going their separate ways. The 24-year-old joined the Espen from YB in the summer of 2023 and scored five goals and provided six assists in 50 competitive matches. As FCSG wrote in a statement, negotiations for a contract extension have failed.
-
Will FC Luzern lose goalkeeper Loretz?
Borussia Mönchengladbach has apparently put out feelers for FCL goalkeeper Pascal Loretz. This is reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung". In Lucerne, the 22-year-old still has a current contract until 2027 and is the undisputed number 1. In addition, Gladbach already has four goalkeepers in its professional squad - including another Swiss, Jonas Omlin. Omlin's departure is conceivable despite his contract until 2027, as he would probably only be number 2 behind Moritz Nicolas in the coming season.
-
Leverkusen on the verge of signing Liverpool pro Quansah
Bayer Leverkusen are apparently on the verge of signing Jarell Quansah. According to several media reports, the Bundesliga club has already reached a verbal agreement with the 22-year-old central defender from Liverpool FC. Negotiations between the two clubs are also close to being finalized.
Quansah, who could replace Jonathan Tah, who has moved to FC Bayern Munich, is expected to cost around 35 million euros plus bonuses. The professional has played for Liverpool FC since 2008 and is still under contract there until 2029. He has made a total of 58 competitive appearances for the Premier League champions. The 22-year-old is currently playing with the England U21 national team at the European Championships in Slovakia.
-
Wirtz transfer on the home straight
Florian Wirtz, who is reportedly already in England for a medical check, is on the verge of a record transfer to Liverpool FC and is set to sign a contract with the English champions until 2030.
Both clubs have long since agreed on a transfer fee package which, according to media reports, could be worth up to 150 million euros including a fixed sum and bonus payments. This would make Wirtz the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga and Premier League history. Only for the two strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has Paris Saint-Germain paid two even higher transfer fees to date.
-
Frick apparently stays with FC Luzern
As reported by "Blick", Mario Frick will remain coach of FC Luzern for at least one more season. Talks with German clubs and Serie A promotion contenders Pisa are said to have failed to reach an agreement. Frick is now said to have decided against a change and should start his fourth pre-season training with FCL on Monday.
-
29-year-old Spaniard becomes coach of Parma
Parma have found a successor for coach Cristian Chivu, who has moved to Inter Milan. The 29-year-old Carlos Cuesta has signed a contract with the club of Swiss midfielder Simon Sohm until the summer of 2027.
It is surprising that the young Spaniard was chosen. Serie A is actually known for placing great value on experience. Cuesta has worked exclusively as an assistant coach, first with the juniors of Atlético Madrid and Juventus Turin. In the last five years, he then worked alongside Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
-
Xhaka puts pressure on Bayer - Jashari too expensive?
According to a report in the Italian "Gazzetta dello Sport", Granit Xhaka is putting pressure on Leverkusen to allow him to move to Milan. Although the Rossoneri only finished the season in eighth place and, unlike the Werkself, will not be playing on the European football stage next season, the national team captain seems to prefer a move to Italy.
Bayer are facing a major upheaval. Chief defender Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) and winger Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) have already left, while the record transfer of exceptional player Florian Wirtz to the Reds is also imminent. Coach Xabi Alonso, who took the team to a new level, has left for Real Madrid.
Xhaka recently called the departures a "big loss". He left open the possibility that he would definitely remain as a key figure in the rebuilding process. "That takes a lot of energy. And I'm no longer 25, I'll be 33 in September," said Xhaka. The club bosses are likely to find good solutions, the Swiss believes: "Whether with me or without me is another question."
Those responsible at Leverkusen remain passive in the matter and have not yet made any public statements. According to the report, Milan's new sporting director Igli Tare has now approached Leverkusen. Milan are said to have offered ten million euros. Although the offer is too low for Bayer, they are willing to talk.
Xhaka still has a long-term contract with the German runners-up until the end of June 2028. In midfield, the Basel player could form a great team with Luka Modric - the long-time Real star is set to join the Rossoneri after the Club World Cup. The duo could be complemented by Valencia's Javi Guerra.
A reported €25 million is being asked for the 22-year-old. Which is still cheaper than the new price tag apparently attached to Ardon Jashari. His employers Bruges want 40 million euros for the Swiss. Although Milan's war chest is full again after the departure of Tijjani Reijnders - the Dutchman moved to Man City for just under 60 million euros - financial excesses are not on the cards, even under new coach Massimiliano Allegri.
-
Williams on the verge of a Barça transfer
Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao will most likely play for Barça in the new season. The European champion could then also form a congenial duo at the club with super talent Lamine Yamal (17). Internally, the 22-year-old is said to have made clear his interest in a move to FC Barcelona.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Barça are said to have agreed a six-year contract with him. His salary is said to be just under eight million euros.
However, the Catalans must always bear in mind that their financial situation remains tight in order to be able to register the player with La Liga.
-
Sporting Gijon take over Dubasin
After a year on loan at Sporting Gijon, Jonathan Dubasin is joining the Asturians on a permanent deal from FC Basel. The clubs did not disclose the terms of the transfer.
The 25-year-old Spanish winger moved from Albacete to Basel in 2023, where he was unable to establish himself and only played a total of eleven competitive matches.
-
Winterthur brings in Cup hero Brian Beyer
FC Winterthur announces on its channels that it is acquiring center forward Brian Beyer from FC Biel. Beyer will receive a two-year contract.
The 28-year-old Beyer has already shot Yverdon into the Super League. After a stint in France (Annecy) and Germany (Osnabrück), he returned to Switzerland last winter, joining FC Biel in the Promotion League. In the cup final, Beyer converted the penalty against FC Basel to equalize the score at 1:1.
-
Rrudhani and Stankovic leave FC Luzern again
With nine goals and six assists, Donat Rrudhani was one of FC Luzern's top performers last season. The attacking player joined Central Switzerland on loan from YB in the summer of 2024. Despite Rrudhani's strong season, FCL is not exercising its purchase option "due to various discussions and mainly for economic reasons", Head of Sport Remo Mayer is quoted as saying on Lucerne's official X-Channel.
Aleksander Stankovic was also an important part of the Lucerne team. FCL exercised the option to buy the 19-year-old midfielder, but his home club Inter Milan exercised their buy-back right.
-
Barcelona bring in Joan Garcia for the goalkeeper position
FC Barcelona have signed a new goalkeeper. The 24-year-old Joan Garcia joins the Spanish champions from league rivals and city rivals Espanyol.
"A guarantee for the present and the future", according to the club's announcement following the signing of the six-year contract.
Joan Garcia is set to replace the German Marc-André ter Stegen as the regular goalkeeper. According to media reports, ter Stegen is no longer wanted at the club and has been asked to transfer. However, ter Stegen, who still has three years left on his contract with Barcelona, has so far refused to consider a transfer, preferring to face new competition.
-
GC extends contract with home-grown talent
Grasshoppers have extended their contract with Nahom Tesfom until 2027. The 21-year-old central defender is an integral part of the U21 squad and has scored six goals in 32 games. He will complete his pre-season training with the first team, the club announced on Wednesday.
Remo Gaugler, Head of Youth Development at the record champions, is quoted in a statement as follows: "Nahom is a prime example of the successful youth development work at GC. His understanding of the game and his tireless commitment make him a very promising talent. We are convinced that he will continue to develop positively."
-
Josias Lukembila joins Sion
FC Sion have signed 25-year-old Josias Lukembila to a four-year contract. Sion are acquiring Lukembila from FC Paris after he was last loaned out to FC Winterthur.
Josias Lukembila was trained as a youth player at Lausanne. He gained his first experience of professional football during three seasons with FC Wil in the Challenge League. He then moved to the French second division club Paris. However, Lukembila did not experience Paris' promotion to Ligue 1, as he was loaned out by the Parisians to FC Winterthur last season.
In Sion, Lukembila signed a contract until 2029. In 26 Super League appearances for FCW, the Vaud native scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.
-
Ricardo Moniz has found a new job
FC Zurich dismissed Ricardo Moniz at the end of May after a disappointing season. Moniz took over on an interim basis on April 22, 2024, after assistant coaches Murat Ural and Umberto Romano were dismissed. He was previously employed by FCZ as U21 coach. Just over a month later, after three wins in the first four games, Moniz was given a contract until 2026.
After a good start, the Dutchman was relegated with FCZ - ultimately only finishing 7th in the table. After the last game of the season, Moniz said: "Of course I'll be back, my contract runs for another year". The FCZ managers pulled the rip cord.
The polarizing Moniz has now found a new employer. He will become head coach of AS Trenčín. He has signed a three-year contract with the Slovakian club.
The 61-year-old has already worked at Trenčín once before. Under his management, AS Trenčín almost made it to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League seven years ago. He then left the club at his own request in November 2018.
-
Xavi Simons wants to leave RB Leipzig
According to a media report, Xavi Simons wants to leave RB Leipzig in the upcoming transfer window. According to the portal "The Athletic", the 22-year-old attacking player has informed the Bundesliga club of his desire to leave. There is currently no new status for RB Leipzig regarding the personnel issue, as they had already discussed medium and long-term plans immediately after the end of the season, the club announced on request.
Simons came to Leipzig on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 and was signed permanently for 50 million in January. Despite scoring ten goals and providing nine assists, the Dutch international was the second-highest scorer and was unable to avoid missing out on the international starting places.
Leipzig are not currently in talks with the player. According to media reports, the Saxons are looking at a transfer fee of at least 70 million euros, as Simons' contract is valid until the end of June 2027.
-
Tom Gaal moves to FC St.Gallen
FCSG is strengthening its central defense. Tom Gaal moves to eastern Switzerland on a free transfer from SSV Ulm (recently relegated from the Bundesliga 2). The 24-year-old has signed a contract until 2027.
"Tom is strong in tackles, has a clean technique and is athletically at a very stable level. We are convinced that we can develop him further and are delighted that we were able to convince him to join our club," FCSG Sporting Director Roger Stilz was quoted as saying in the club's press release.
Gaal came through the youth ranks at Borussia Mönchengladbach. He was a starter at Ulm and made it to the 2nd Bundesliga in 23/24. He made 21 appearances last season, scoring one goal and registering three assists.
-
Filippo Inzaghi becomes coach of Palermo
Former Italian international striker Filippo Inzaghi will coach Palermo in Serie B from next season. As the second division club announced, the 51-year-old has signed a multi-year contract.
Last season, Filippo Inzaghi led Pisa back to Serie A for the first time in over 30 years before announcing his departure a few days ago. According to media reports, Palermo are said to have paid around one million euros to buy Inzaghi out of his contract in Tuscany.
Under "Super Pippo", world champion with Italy in 2006, the Sicilians, who belong to the City Football Group around Manchester City, are set to return to Serie A.
-
Alioune Ndoye will not stay at Servette
Alioune Ndoye is leaving Servette Geneva after just six months despite performing well. The purchase option for the 23-year-old Senegalese player was not exercised, the club announced.
The striker, who was signed on loan from the Latvian league, scored six goals in just under 450 Super League minutes.
-
Bayern dredge up Williams - but he wants to go to Barça
According to transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona currently have the best chances in the poker game for Nico Williams. According to them, the Spanish international from Athletic Bilbao would prefer to move to the Catalans.
However, Barça must now check whether a transfer is even feasible and whether Williams could be registered. If Barça get the green light, nothing should stand in the way of the transfer. Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea are also very interested in the 22-year-old winger - and would continue to argue if Barça are unable to buy Williams.
-
First meeting planned between Xhaka advisor and Milan
Is Granit Xhaka moving to AC Milan? The rumor is getting hotter and hotter. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, a meeting between Xhaka's advisor and representatives of AC Milan is to take place in the next few days. An offer has not yet been made and Leverkusen are said to be keen to keep the national team captain.
However, Xhaka recently indicated that he does not necessarily want to be part of the major upheaval that Leverkusen are currently undergoing. "I've already experienced upheaval at Arsenal in 2019. Something like that takes strength. And I'm no longer 25 years old, I'll soon be 33."
-
GC says goodbye to ten players
GC is undergoing a radical change. As GC writes in a press release, no fewer than 10 players are leaving the club. Alain Sutter seems to be cleaning up the store. The cooperation with Sonny Kittel, Manuel Kuttin, Giotto Morandi, Tsiy Ndenge, Ayumu Seko and Pascal Schürpf has been terminated. In addition, the loan contracts of Adama Bojang, Nestory Irankunda, Bryan Lasme and Noah Persson are coming to an end. They are all returning to their home clubs.
-
Will Zeidler take over in Lausanne?
According to information from blue Sport, Lausanne-Sport has already found the successor to Ludovic Magnin (going to FC Basel). Everything points to Peter Zeidler taking over and returning to the Super League after a brief adventure at VfL Bochum, where he was sacked in October last year after a poor start to the season.
-
Wirtz to be presented to Liverpool on Friday
The record transfer of German international Florian Wirtz to Liverpool FC is moving ever closer. According to a report by "The Athletic", the 22-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen is set to complete the obligatory medical check with the English champions this Friday. The only thing missing after that is the signing of the contract.
Both clubs have long since agreed on a transfer fee package, which according to media reports could be worth up to 150 million euros including a fixed sum and bonus payments. This would make Wirtz the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga and Premier League history. Only for the two strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has Paris Saint-Germain paid two even higher transfer fees to date.
-
Several departures at FCZ
FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic announced on Monday the departures of loan players Mounir Chouiar and Juan José Perea, for whom the purchase option has not been exercised. In addition, the contract with Rodrigo Conceição was terminated by mutual agreement.
The loan returns of Nikola Katic and Nemanja Tosic are also unlikely to continue. "It looks like Katic will be leaving. We have several offers on the table," says Malenovic. With Tosic, it is also not yet entirely clear what will happen next, "but it looks like a transfer for him too". There is likely to be a lot of activity on the FCZ transfer market in the coming weeks.
-
Magnin new FCB coach
The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for a few days now, and now it's official: Ludovic Magnin is leaving Lausanne-Sport to become the new coach of FC Basel. He succeeds double coach Fabio Celestini, who has left the club at his own request after one and a half years. Magnin signs a two-year contract with FCB.
-
Transfer ticker
You can find more transfer news here.