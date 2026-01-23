On Thursday, four Super League clubs will be in action in the European Cup qualifiers. St. Gallen will host a European powerhouse, while Sion will end a long dry spell.

St. Gallen (Aliou Baldé, right) will face Benfica Lisbon in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, while Sion (Baltazar) will take on BATE Borisov in the round below.

It has been nine years since FC Sion last competed in European competition. In 2017, the Valais-based team suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of FK Suduva of Lithuania in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Now, Sion is returning to the continental stage for the second qualifying round of the Conference League. Coach Didier Tholot’s team will play the first leg against Belarusian Cup champion BATE Borisov on Thursday (7 p.m. Swiss time) in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

Constantin Warns Against Borisov

“Borisov is an experienced team that’s used to playing in European competitions,” says Christian Constantin, president of FC Sion. “We mustn’t forget that they’ve played in the Champions League five times and even beat Bayern Munich.” However, their last appearance in the Champions League was eleven years ago, and their upset victory over the German record champions dates back to 2012.

Sion has nothing to hide. Under Didier Tholot, the team went ten games unbeaten in last season’s championship. The roster remains largely unchanged from last season, and the team has signed a promising young talent in Geneva’s Winsley Boteli, who scored 11 goals last season.

A Herculean task for St. Gallen

St. Gallen, on the other hand, had to let a major talent leave for Sinsheim. Andrin Hunziker (from Basel) and Aliou Baldé, who has now been signed permanently (previously on loan from Nice), are expected to fill the void left by Alessandro Vogt on offense. The two will be put to the test as early as Thursday (8:00 p.m.), when the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League is scheduled. The cup champion was drawn against a tough opponent in Benfica Lisbon.

Advancing past the Portuguese record champions would be a huge surprise. Benfica, which replaced coach José Mourinho—who left for Madrid—with Marco Silva, has a market value of just under 400 million euros, according to the online portal transfermarkt.ch. By comparison, the Eastern Swiss team’s roster is valued at 32 million euros. In any case, the Portuguese side is destined for greater things: Since 2010, they have missed out on qualifying for the Champions League only once (2020–21).

Lugano and Vaduz Play at Home

With Lugano and Vaduz, two more Super League teams will face off in the second qualifying round of the Conference League before the start of the regular season. The Ticino-based team will host Kosovar side Dukagjini at the new AIL Arena starting at 8:30 p.m., while the Liechtensteiners will kick off their European Cup adventure an hour earlier at their home stadium, Rheinpark, against Atlètic d'Escaldes from Andorra.