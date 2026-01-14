Sion celebrate their first win of the new year Keystone

Sion win their first Super League game of the new year 2-0 against FC Winterthur. Patrick Rahmen's team are still waiting for their first win in the league since the end of November.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The catch-up match between Sion and Winterthur, which could not take place before the winter break due to too many sickness-related absences on the Winterthur side, began evenly. The first goal, which was later disallowed by the VAR, was actually scored by the visitors from the canton of Zurich.

The first valid goal was finally scored by Winsley Boteli in the 70th minute - Sion had already hit the aluminum three times beforehand. Just six minutes later, Ilyas Chouaref made it 2:0, the eventual final score.

Sion, who lost their last game before the winter break against St. Gallen, thus returned to winning ways. The team now occupies 5th place in the championship - just three points behind Lugano, who are currently in third place. Winterthur, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the league.