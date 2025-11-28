A total of eight men are in police custody following the rioting by YB fans at the Europa League match in Birmingham. This was announced by West Midlands Police on Friday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Six men were arrested on Friday afternoon at the airport in the English city of Birmingham. According to the statement, they are suspected of assaulting a police officer and taking part in violent disorder.

Two YB fans had already been arrested during Thursday's match. Several supporters of the Bernese club had thrown stadium seats and coins in the direction of Aston Villa players and police officers, the police wrote. Villa player Donyell Malen was hit on the head by a beer cup.

Riots overshadowed the Young Boys' visit to Birmingham. (archive picture) Keystone

"The majority of the crowd were in good spirits, but unfortunately a small minority of away fans caused violence and disrupted the game," said police officer Paul Minor, according to a statement. "An investigation has been launched and officers are currently evaluating footage from body cams and stadium surveillance to clarify the incident."

According to YB, the situation escalated after captain Loris Benito sought a dialog with the fans at the referee's behest. The police officers, standing with their backs to the pitch, had said that the fans wanted to go towards the pitch. This led to rioting. YB is in the process of "fully clarifying what happened".

