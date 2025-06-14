Millions of dollars, lots of criticism and six Swiss players - Gallery Lionel Messi opens the Club World Cup with Inter Miami Image: Keystone For the interested European fans, there will be a reunion with some former greats, such as ...Sergio Ramos, who plays for Monterrey Image: Keystone ...or Edinson Cavani, who scores his goals for Boca Juniors Image: Keystone One of Cavani's teammates is Swiss international Lucas Blondel Image: Keystone The five other Swiss players who made it to the Club World Cup are Yann Sommer with Inter Milan, Image: Keystone Stefan Frei as captain and goalkeeper of the Seattle Sounders, Image: Keystone U18 international Enrique Aguilar will be at the Club World Cup with Salzburg, Image: Keystone Gregor Kobel is taking part with Borussia Dortmund, Image: Keystone Manuel Akanji will compete with Manchester City. Image: Keystone Millions of dollars, lots of criticism and six Swiss players - Gallery Lionel Messi opens the Club World Cup with Inter Miami Image: Keystone For the interested European fans, there will be a reunion with some former greats, such as ...Sergio Ramos, who plays for Monterrey Image: Keystone ...or Edinson Cavani, who scores his goals for Boca Juniors Image: Keystone One of Cavani's teammates is Swiss international Lucas Blondel Image: Keystone The five other Swiss players who made it to the Club World Cup are Yann Sommer with Inter Milan, Image: Keystone Stefan Frei as captain and goalkeeper of the Seattle Sounders, Image: Keystone U18 international Enrique Aguilar will be at the Club World Cup with Salzburg, Image: Keystone Gregor Kobel is taking part with Borussia Dortmund, Image: Keystone Manuel Akanji will compete with Manchester City. Image: Keystone

On Saturday, the Club World Cup begins in the USA in a new format with 32 teams. Everything you need to know about FIFA's prestigious project.

When and how will the game be played?

Inter Miami with Lionel Messi and Egypt's Al-Ahly will open the Club World Cup in Miami at 02:00 Swiss time on Sunday night. The group stage with eight groups will be concluded on June 25. The knockout round from the round of 16 to the final lasts from June 28 to July 13.

The first European heavyweights will then enter the competition on Sunday evening. FC Bayern Munich will face Auckland City at 18:00 Swiss time, while newly crowned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will duel Atlético Madrid at 21:00.

Where will the matches take place?

The matches will be played in twelve stadiums, five of which will also be in action at next year's World Cup: Atlanta, East Rutherford (New Jersey), Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle. Other host cities are Pasadena (Los Angeles region), Charlotte (North Carolina), Orlando (with two stadiums), Nashville, Cincinnati and Washington D.C.

Which clubs are taking part?

Of the 32 teams, 12 come from Europe (Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Salzburg), 6 from South America (Boca Juniors, Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense, Palmeiras, River Plate), 4 each from Africa (Al-Ahly, Espérance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca), Asia (Al-Ain, Al-Hilal, Ulsan, Urawa) and North and Central America (Los Angeles FC, Monterrey, Pachuca, Seattle), one from Oceania (Auckland City). Inter Miami received a wild card.

How were participants determined?

Each continental association received a certain number of places, depending on the density of performance. In addition to the last winners of the respective Champions League (from 2021 to 2024), the participants were determined via a continental ranking list, whereby certain criteria had to be met. For example, no more than two clubs per country may participate. The exceptions are Brazil, which has won the last four Copa Libertadores (the South American equivalent of the Champions League) with four different representatives, and the host USA, which is allowed to field two additional clubs alongside Seattle thanks to the wild card to Miami and administrative problems at Mexican club Leon.

In Europe, Salzburg and Benfica Lisbon, among others, benefited from the country rule and were given preference over prominent absentees such as Liverpool, Barcelona, Milan and Napoli.

Which (Swiss) players are in the spotlight?

The clubs are bringing their best players to the USA. In addition to the well-known stars from the European Champions League such as Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland, some "expatriate" veterans such as Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba (all Inter Miami), Sergio Ramos (Monterrey), Edinson Cavani (Boca Juniors), Jorginho (Flamengo) or Thiago Silva (Fluminense) also made an appearance.

From a Swiss perspective, the following clubs are of particular interest: Seattle with Swiss goalkeeper Stefan Frei, Boca Juniors with full-back Lucas Blondel, Inter Milan with ex-Natigo Yann Sommer, Borussia Dortmund with Sommer's successor Gregor Kobel, Manchester City with defender Manuel Akanji and, finally, Salzburg with forward hopeful Enrique Aguilar, who plays for the U18s and has made the Austrian squad of 28 players. Zeki Amdouni and Marcel Koller narrowly missed out on the tournament. The Geneva striker, who was loaned to Benfica Lisbon by Burnley last season, is returning to England. The Zurich coach was sacked by Al-Ahly a few weeks ago.

Where can I watch the Club World Cup?

All matches will be shown live and free of charge in Switzerland on the streaming portal DAZN, which paid one billion dollars for the broadcasting rights. In some countries, they have been sold on. According to reports, FIFA had originally targeted TV revenues of around four billion dollars.

How high are the bonuses?

The starting fee, which is determined by sporting and economic criteria, varies from 3.5 million dollars (Auckland City) to almost 40 million dollars for the best European teams. In addition, points (1 million dollars) and victories (2 million dollars) bring in just as much money as advancing to the knockout round. Up to 125 million dollars could be up for grabs for the winner.

What controversies does the Club World Cup trigger?

There are numerous points of criticism of the massively expanded competition. The increased workload for the players, who are already under great pressure, annoys the trade unions. The millions in revenue generated by the participants frightens the respective national competitors, who speak of distortion of competition. The high ticket prices and the stadiums, which have so far been poorly utilized, as well as the wild card for Inter Miami, have purists shaking their heads.

What does FIFA say?

FIFA President Gianni Infantino finds the criticism of his Club World Cup difficult to understand. The man from Valais speaks of the beginning of a new era in football. "It's a bit like 1930, when the first World Cup took place. Today, everyone is talking about this new World Cup, so it's historic." The aim of this tournament is to involve the whole world. "The clubs around the world should be able to benefit."

