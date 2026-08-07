FC Aarau celebrated its first victory of the new Challenge League season with a 2-1 win over Stade Nyonnais. The other promotion favorites, Winterthur and Yverdon, also earned their first wins of the season.

What a blunder by Kriens defender Yuro Bohon Diet! After a cross, he headed the ball into his own net without any pressure at all (see video above). It’s 1-0 for Yverdon in their away game against the newly promoted team. In the end, the favorite wins 2–0.

02:01

It’s the first win of the season for the Vaud team. FC Aarau also secured its first three points on Matchday 3 against Stade Nyonnais. Henri Koide scored with a header in the 36th minute, as did new signing Roko Baturina just under a quarter of an hour before the end. For both players, the goals—which came off crosses from Kastrijot Ndau—were special: Koide ended a scoring drought that had lasted since mid-December in his 100th game for FCA, and Baturina scored his first goal for his new club just 20 seconds after coming on as a substitute. Nyon pulled one back on a penalty kick shortly before the end.

04:10

FC Winterthur, too, had just one point after two games. In their second home game of the season, however, the team—recently relegated from the Super League—thrashed FC Wil 5–0. After 18 minutes, coach Patrick Rahmen’s team was already leading 3–0 thanks to an own goal and goals by Severin Ottiger and Antonio Marchesano (on a penalty kick). FCW added to their lead after the break thanks to Emilio Kehrer and Brian Beyer, while Wil also had a player sent off. Noah Rupp, who had played for champions Thun in the last half-year, received his second yellow card in the 59th minute.

02:16

Neuchâtel Xamax, coached by Bruno Berner since the start of this season, has secured its third consecutive victory. Defender Modibo Camara scored the winning goal in the 18th minute to seal a 1-0 victory over Etoile Carouge.

02:16

Also still undefeated is Neuchâtel's closest rival: Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, which defeated Rapperswil-Jona 2-0 thanks to Keasse Bah's second and third goals of the season.