*Slavia 3 minuty od zaklepania mistrza*



Kibice Slavii: pic.twitter.com/tfpiMIlHyt — Michał (@majkeI1999) May 9, 2026

The Prague derby between Slavia and Sparta ends in chaotic scenes. Shortly before the possible championship title, Slavia fans storm the pitch, throw pyro flares and even attack opposing players.

Syl Battistuzzi

Everything was set for a big party in the Fortuna Arena: first-placed Slavia Prague (74 points) welcomed second-placed city rivals Sparta Prague (66 points) to the top match on Saturday evening. With a win, Slavia would no longer be out of contention for the championship title with three matchdays to go.

The visitors took the lead twice, but Slavia responded with a double strike (52nd/53rd) and suddenly led 3-2. After an hour, the leaders had to play with ten men following a red card. Slavia were sent off again in the 92nd minute. There were also ten minutes of added time.

In the 97th minute, Slavia were still ahead - and therefore on course for the title - when the Slavia fans from Tribuna Sever stormed onto the pitch. Many fans take their smoke bombs, pyro flares and other fireworks with them.

Slavia v Sparta 🧨💥😳 pic.twitter.com/pJMwE2y3SD — Ultras Clips (@ultras_clips) May 9, 2026

Some Slavia supporters even attack the Sparta professionals. For example, visiting goalkeeper Jakub Surovčík was attacked with a pyro flare.

Tihle kokoti jsou jedni z těch, co celé fotbalové komunitě zničili nádherný titulový zápas. Jsou pěkně identifikovatelní, takže v životě nepustit znovu na jakýkoliv fotbal, extrémní pokuty a pokud by měl Surovčík nějaké větší zranění, tak i trestní stíhání. Tohle je fakt odporný. pic.twitter.com/Tw3tMhOmXc — Martin Cvrček 🇨🇿➕ (@cvrcek_martin) May 9, 2026

The match was interrupted. According to the television channel "Oneplay" (via "sport.cz" ), the team of Danish coach Brian Priske fled in their car - and drove away for safety reasons.

Kompletní tým AC Sparta Praha z obav o bezpečnost opustil stadion Slavie Praha. pic.twitter.com/lQVkj2ftMs — AC Sparta Praha (@ACSparta_CZ) May 9, 2026

Instead of waiting three minutes for a peaceful celebration, the Slavia fans probably ensured a forfeit victory for their opponents. More drastic penalties are sure to follow.