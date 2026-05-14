Pyrotechnics on the pitch: Slavia fans caused the match to be abandoned. Šimánek Vít/CTK/dpa

Bengalos, storming the pitch, prevented championship celebrations: Slavia Prague fans caused the derby against rivals Sparta to escalate. The club will now be severely punished.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Slavia Prague has been penalized for the pitch invasion in last Saturday's derby against Sparta Prague. The abandoned match will be awarded 3-0 to Sparta, as announced by the league association. In addition, Slavia Prague must play the next four home games without spectators and pay the equivalent of almost 400,000 francs in fines.

Just a few minutes before the final whistle, Slavia fans provoked the abandonment of the match at the weekend. The pitch was stormed with pyrotechnics, which were also thrown from the pitch in the direction of Sparta fans. Opposing players were attacked. The police launched a criminal investigation into the suspected rioters.

The scandal prevented Slavia, who were leading 3:2 at the time the match was abandoned, from winning the championship early. Even after the 3-0 forfeit defeat, Slavia Prague remains on course for the championship title. Show more

After the pitch storm and abandonment of the local derby between Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague, the disciplinary commission of the Czech league association LFA has announced its verdict. Chairman Jiri Matzner announced that the match, which was abandoned on Saturday, would be counted as a loss for the hosts Slavia and a win for Sparta.

In addition, Slavia Prague will have to play the next four matches without spectators. The club will also be fined 10 million crowns (almost 400,000 Swiss francs). Sparta Prague will also have to pay the equivalent of 25,000 francs for the behavior of its fans. Slavia chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik announced in advance that he would accept the decision and not appeal.

Slavia Prague fans caused the abandonment of the football derby against Sparta Prague by storming the pitch with pyrotechnics and attacking players. The scandal prevented their team from winning the championship prematurely, which was only a few minutes away at 3:2 for Slavia. Numerous supporters ran onto the pitch with Bengalos. Pyrotechnics were even thrown from the pitch onto the stands.

Police identify suspects

The police launched a criminal investigation into the suspected rioters. Video recordings are being analyzed, a spokeswoman announced. Anyone who took part in the rioting will be asked to turn themselves in to the police. The charges include disturbing public order.

The match ended in chaos: the derby between Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague was abandoned shortly before the end due to a pitch storm. Kamaryt Michal/CTK/dpa

Several suspects have already been identified, according to reports. Slavia supporters are accused of attacking the opposing team's goalkeeper and throwing pyrotechnics from the pitch into the Sparta stands. Significant property damage amounting to many thousands of euros was also reported. According to media reports, the Slovakian-born Sparta goalkeeper Jakub Surovcik was surrounded, threatened and had beer thrown at him.

Is facial recognition coming?

Politicians reacted with horror after the game. "This is a terrible disgrace, it's absolutely appalling," said the Czech head of government Andrej Babis. The consequences must be brutal. It was incomprehensible to him that fans could get into the stadium with pyrotechnics. Sports Minister Boris Stastny announced that a working group would be set up. Among other things, this would deal with the use of automatic facial recognition in stadiums. There is currently no legal basis for this.