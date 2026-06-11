While Swiss national team coach Murat Yakin might be standing on the sidelines wearing sunglasses, it’s long been nighttime in Switzerland. The time difference at the 2026 World Cup is likely to be a challenge for fans. (Stock photo) Keystone

The World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will be a challenge for die-hard fans: 43 of the 72 group stage matches will take place after midnight in our time zone. Anyone who wants to watch the action live will be up against a formidable opponent: sleep deprivation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Senior physician Elena Wenz from the Sleep-Wake-Epilepsy Center at Bern’s Inselspital warns against underestimating sleep deprivation. “Especially for soccer fans who have regular obligations despite the World Cup—such as work or caregiving responsibilities—significant sleep deprivation can build up,” the expert said in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.

A single short night is still manageable for many adults. It becomes particularly critical when several short nights follow one after another. “Some people then experience severe fatigue or drowsiness. It can also lead to sudden sleep attacks or microsleep.” Others feel less productive, are more irritable, make poorer decisions, feel slower, or make more mistakes.

The game isn’t over when the final whistle blows

After all, the Swiss matches start at 9 p.m. and should therefore be over around 11 p.m. For healthy adults, this is often still manageable—depending on their circadian rhythm and wake-up time. However, children and adolescents in particular have a greater need for sleep.

For them, sleep deprivation can more quickly affect mood, learning, attention, and development. People with sleep disorders, shift workers, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses or mental health issues also often have a harder time compensating for sleep loss.

On top of that, the body often isn’t in “wind-down mode” yet when the final whistle blows. “Emotions and excitement obviously don’t help with sleep,” says Wenz. Bright TV lights, smartphones, and heated discussions can make falling asleep even harder. Alcohol can also worsen sleep quality.

Jet lag at home

It becomes even more difficult for fans who aren’t just following the Swiss games. According to Wenz, anyone who regularly watches matches in the middle of the night risks a kind of jet lag. “If you still have to get up the next morning, your sleep duration decreases as a result,” says Wenz.

Possible consequences include daytime fatigue, problems with concentration and attention, irritability, headaches, food cravings, and an increased risk of mistakes and accidents. “Unless you have the option to actually get up later and adjust your entire rhythm,” says Wenz.

This is particularly risky for people who drive a car, operate machinery, or work in jobs with an increased risk of injury the next morning. “You should be aware that the risk of accidents increases if you don’t get enough sleep,” says Wenz.