Slot: "That was the best game of football I've ever been involved in"

Liverpool FC dominated the reformed Champions League until the end of the league phase, but were then immediately knocked out by a strong opponent in the first knockout game. This raises questions.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The exciting and fast-paced match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield Road was decided in a duel between the goalkeepers, who had played a decisive role in ensuring that there was only one goal for 120 minutes - the one scored by Ousmane Dembélé in the 12th minute.

The French thus equalized the aggregate score at 1:1. Gianluigi Donnarumma had the better of the penalty shoot-out. The PSG keeper saved two attempts, while Alisson had to reach behind him four times.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot, who finished the league phase in first place with his team, is calling for the new mode to be adapted. Show more

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has questioned the new Champions League format after the team's unexpected exit in the round of 16. "We were eliminated in a way that impressed Europe, I think," he said after the 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. "You have to think about how much it's worth when you finish first in the league stage if you can then face Paris Saint-Germain in the next round."

Liverpool dominated, PSG just made it into the play-offs

Liverpool FC dominated the first phase of the reformed Champions League format and finished top of the table. Although this gave the English top club a longer break - like seven other teams - it did not save them from a clash with the French champions in the round of 16. Paris had struggled in the league phase and had only just made it into the play-offs.

Paris defeat in the first leg turns the game on its head

Liverpool had won the first leg in Paris 1-0, but in the second leg Paris won 1-0 to force extra time and ultimately a penalty shoot-out. Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the penalties from Liverpool professionals Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's two penalty saves sent PSG through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Dave Thompson/AP/dpa

"This is the format we play in and we have to accept that," said Slot, who succeeded Jürgen Klopp as Liverpool FC coach. "If you want to win the tournament, you have to beat teams like Paris Saint-Germain in the end and we didn't do that today." In the league phase, Liverpool had prevailed against teams such as Real Madrid, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, while Paris suffered defeats against FC Bayern Munich, FC Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Slot: "That was the best game of football I've ever been involved in"

However, PSG had already shown great improvement against Stade Brest in the play-offs, dominating the first leg in Paris and only losing due to an outstanding performance by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and a late goal conceded. The second leg in Liverpool was also highly entertaining, with top-class football and chances on both sides. "That was the best game of football I've ever been involved in," said Slot.

PSG coach Luis Enrique praised: "Today we showed what kind of team we are. We have great character. We put in a top, top performance and that was exactly what we needed to do." For Paris, it was the first penalty shoot-out in the Champions League in the club's history.