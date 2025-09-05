The disappointed Swedes after conceding a late goal Keystone

Sweden narrowly miss out on victory in Slovenia in Switzerland's World Cup qualifying Group B. A goalkeeping error and a goal in the last few minutes ensure a 2-2 draw.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sweden were able to put right a bad mistake by goalkeeper Robin Olsen in Ljubljana. After the Malmö keeper had allowed a harmless long-range shot from former Luganese player Sandi Lovric to pass 42 seconds after the restart to make it 1:1, young Yasin Ayari made it 2:1 in the 73rd minute. Until almost injury time, it looked as if this would be the winning goal and the 21-year-old Ayari from Brighton would be the match-winner. He had already set up Anthony Elanga's 1:0 in the 18th minute.

But in the 90th minute, Slovenia's star striker Benjamin Sesko made a decisive appearance. He headed the ball through Swedish defenders to Zan Vipotnik, who scored with a half-volley and via the post to make it 2:2. Sweden, who were playing with Viktor Gyökeres but without 150-million-euro attacker Alexander Isak, were unable to respond.

Slovenia continue their campaign on Monday with a match against Switzerland in Basel.

Telegram and table:

Slovenia - Sweden 2:2 (0:1)

Ljubljana. - SR Sanchez (ESP). - Goals: 18 Elanga 0:1. 46 Lovric 1:1. 73 Ayari 1:2. 90 Vipotnik 2:2.