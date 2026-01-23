Referee Slavko Vincic burst into tears and, deeply moved, embraced his assistants Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic. A FIFA video captures the touching moment when the Slovenian referee learns that he will officiate the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday in East Rutherford.

The 46-year-old is officiating in the tournament for the fourth time. Previously, he refereed Brazil vs. Morocco (1-1), Jordan vs. Algeria (1-2), and, in the Round of 32, Mexico vs. Ecuador (2-0). Vincic’s highlight to date was the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund (2–0) two years ago.

FIFA Refereeing Chief Pierluigi Collina announced the final nomination during a meeting with referees, assistant referees, and video referees, all of whom were visibly on edge as they awaited the decision. The Italian then presented Vincic with a black jersey bearing his name.