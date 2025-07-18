The dreams of the "Maitli mit dem Netzli" have come true: Livia Peng is the goalkeeper for the Swiss national team. liviapeng.ch

All the hopes of the national team fans rest on Livia Peng (23) from Graubünden in the duel against the overpowering Spaniards. She has been dreaming of this since she was a little girl in goal for FC Ems.

Michael Wegmann

14 goals in the 3 group games. No other team has come close to producing such offensive fireworks as our quarter-final opponents.

No matter how solidly the Swiss defend against Putellas, Bonmati & Co, goalkeeper Livia Peng is likely to be the busiest Swiss player. She has done a top job so far. "Livia has had an outstanding tournament so far," former national team coach Inka Grings told blue Sport, "her performances are impressive."

If the big European Championship dream of the many national team fans is to continue, Peng and her team-mates will have to surpass themselves. She is already living her dream. After two years at Werder Bremen, she will move to Chelsea in England after the European Championships.

Left home at 13

She has been dreaming of this since she was given goalie gloves for Christmas as an 8-year-old and used them to dive for the ball as a junior at FC Ems. Back then, she was known in Ems as the "Maitli mit dem Netzli", as the "Bündner Woche" once wrote.

Will be tested a lot against Spain: Livia Peng our No. 1 with the No. 12. KEYSTONE

But at the age of 13 she leaves Graubünden behind and moves away from home. She attended the SFV training center in Biel, where she trained up to seven times a week.

Then things moved quickly: at 15 she became a junior international, at 17 a regular goalkeeper for record champions FCZ and at 18 a member of the senior squad.

Today is the biggest stage yet for the Grisons footballer. European Championship quarter-final against the Spanish world footballers Putellas, Bonmati & Co.

"S'Maitli mit dem Netzli" from Ems is living her biggest childhood dream and has the Nati fans in the packed Wankdorf and at home in front of the TV dreaming of the semi-final.

