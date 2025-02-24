Switzerland face Norway away from home in the Nations League on Tuesday. For Smilla Vallotto, who grew up not far from the stadium in Stavanger, it's a very special game.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday (18:00), Switzerland will face Norway away in Stavanger in the second game of the Nations League.

It is a very special game for midfielder Smilla Vallotto. The 20-year-old was born in Geneva, but spent most of her youth in Stavanger.

Last year's top assist provider will be hoping that the national team coach will once again have confidence in her, even if she was unable to produce her best performance against Iceland.

The chances of Vallotto coming on again are absolutely intact. On the one hand, she has often shown how valuable she can be for the team and Pia Sundhage has no intention of sending a completely different team onto the pitch. Show more

Last year, Smilla Vallotto underlined her value to the national team two and three times over. In the European Championship qualifiers, she set up six goals in six games and scored one herself. She also shone as an assist provider in the test matches against Australia and France.

It is therefore no surprise that the 20-year-old was also in the starting eleven for the Nations League opener last Friday. For once, however, she remained rather pale in the clean sheet against Iceland. Is it perhaps because the championship in Sweden hasn't even started yet and her first competitive match of the year is an international?

"Yes, I think it's a bit difficult," admits Vallotto. "I'm not as in rhythm as I was in the fall. But I had a tough pre-camp with Hammarby in Marbella and we trained three times a day in some cases, so I still feel fit." She also trained pretty well after the Iceland game and feels fit. "I just hope I get a chance tomorrow too."

National team coach Pia Sundhage doesn't want to rotate too much

It is quite possible that the 20-year-old will once again be given the nod. National team coach Pia Sundhage, who is sitting next to Vallotto at the press conference, does not want to rotate too much. Although she was "disappointed" with the performance in the first half against Iceland, she says they did a bit better after the break and at least managed to get a point. "That's why I'm a big fan of giving players and the team a second chance." There will be one or two changes, however. Sundhage won't go any deeper into the cards.

And of course Vallotto is eagerly awaiting the game on Tuesday. When she was four years old, her family moved from Geneva to Stavanger. There she grew up with her brothers, went to school, made friends and fell in love with football. "It's really special to be back home and playing on this pitch," says Vallotto. The fact that she is staying in a hotel room in her home town is "a bit strange", she says when asked about it. "Normally I sleep at home with my family. But now it works. There's a good atmosphere in the team and we're really looking forward to the game."

They had learned a lot from the Iceland game. "So I hope it will be better against Norway. And I'm pretty sure it will be better." And would she cheer if she scored? Vallotto laughs and says: "Of course I would cheer, Switzerland is my team."

Norway lost at the start

The Norwegians lost 1-0 to group favorites France in their Nations League opener and will do everything in their power to avoid a second defeat in their second game. However, the Norwegians will have to make do without Ingrid Engen. The FC Barcelona player was substituted in the 71st minute against France and has now had to withdraw from the match against Switzerland.