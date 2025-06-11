  1. Residential Customers
Transfer of national team player Smilla Vallotto moves from Hammarby to Wolfsburg

11.6.2025 - 16:46

Swiss international Smilla Vallotto is moving from Swedish first division club Hammarby IF to VfL Wolfsburg.

As the club from Lower Saxony announced on Wednesday, the 21-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract.

Riola Xhemaili, a Swiss international, is already under contract with the runners-up in the Bundesliga last season. The 22-year-old attacking player was loaned out to Eindhoven last season.

Vallotto is one of the team's mainstays under national coach Pia Sundhage and is expected to play her part in a successful tournament at the European Championships, which begin on July 2.

