From Sweden to Germany: Swiss international Smilla Vallotto joins VfL Wolfsburg Keystone

Swiss international Smilla Vallotto is moving from Swedish first division club Hammarby IF to VfL Wolfsburg.

As the club from Lower Saxony announced on Wednesday, the 21-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract.

Riola Xhemaili, a Swiss international, is already under contract with the runners-up in the Bundesliga last season. The 22-year-old attacking player was loaned out to Eindhoven last season.

Vallotto is one of the team's mainstays under national coach Pia Sundhage and is expected to play her part in a successful tournament at the European Championships, which begin on July 2.