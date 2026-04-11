Smilla Vallotto is back in the national team after a tough period of suffering. Keystone

Smilla Vallotto is back with the national team. She is delighted to be back, as the last few months have been anything but easy for the 22-year-old.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Smilla Vallotto moved from Hammarby to Wolfsburg after the European Championships. She is going through difficult times there because she is suffering from streptococcus.

In January, she underwent tonsil surgery and fought her way back step by step.

She got her first minutes in Wolfsburg and is now back in the national team. Show more

Last weekend, Smilla Vallotto scored Wolfsburg's goal in the DFB Cup final. She was substituted for the second half of extra time against Carl Zeiss Jena. As the game remained goalless, it went to penalties, where Vallotto converted the all-important penalty. "I was calm before the penalty because I know that I usually score it," says Vallotto, smiling mischievously. "It did me good because the last few months have been very difficult mentally and physically."

After the European Championships, where she was an undisputed regular, she is looking forward to embarking on a new adventure. Vallotto moves from Hammarby to Wolfsburg: "I was really looking forward to joining a top European team, and then everything fell apart after about a month and a half," says Vallotto, looking back. "My body was at the end of its tether, I was just tired."

Settling into a new country with a completely new environment under these circumstances is not easy. In September, some light is shed on the situation when she learns that she has streptococcus. She has to take antibiotics for treatment, but has two more relapses before Christmas. "I was so sick of it!" In consultation with the doctors and her coach, she decides to have her tonsils removed in January. "The operation was worse than I thought," says Vallotto, who still seems pensive on the subject. "But it's much better now, that's the most important thing."

During this time, she realized that she was a "very impatient person", as she wanted to get back on the pitch quickly because the gym was not her favourite place. She had to learn to be patient, as it takes time after such an operation. She is comforted by friends and family who visit and support her. Nevertheless: "That was the worst year of my still young career."

She now takes medication every day to strengthen her immune system. "It's important to take better care of my body because I don't want to be sick anymore. I've had enough of it."

Now she is back on the pitch and already back in the national team. She has been in contact with Rafel and is very happy to be back. She also really likes the new system, which suits her, says Vallotto. But how fit is she already? "Mentally I'm one hundred percent ready, I'm always ready. But physically, I'm maybe 70 or 80 percent." That should at least be enough for a partial appearance.