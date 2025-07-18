  1. Residential Customers
Rap legend joins Swansea City Snoop Dogg co-owner of football club in Wales

dpa

18.7.2025 - 14:30

US rapper Snoop Dogg is now a co-owner of Swansea City.
Screenshot Instagram/Swansofficial

Croatia's football icon Luka Modric already owns shares in Swansea City, and now he has prominent company.

US rapper Snoop Dogg is joining Welsh football club Swansea City as a co-owner and investor. The 53-year-old will become a minority shareholder, the club announced, without disclosing a sum for the transaction. Last Saturday, Snoop Dogg surprisingly presented the second division club's home shirt for the new season.

"My love for football is well known," the artist was quoted as saying in the club's statement. Snoop Dogg explained that he was impressed by the history of the club and the surroundings. "This is a proud working-class city," he said, also referring to the club. "I will do everything I can to help the club." He likes its underdog role.

One of the club's co-owners is Croatian football star Luka Modric (39), who moved to AC Milan this week after many successful years at Real Madrid. Swansea City was taken over by two US businessmen last year.

