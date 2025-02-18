FCB's new signing Philip Otele comes from Nigeria. Keystone

The winter transfer window is closed and the clubs' squads for the final phase of the championship are set. Africa is particularly well represented. Including dual nationals, over 100 Africans play in the Super League.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Super League winter transfer window closed on Monday. The squads for the decisive phase of the championship are now available.

A look at the squads shows: A striking number of Africans are playing in the Super League.

blue Sport shows how many Africans there really are and where they come from. Show more

Ivory Coast (7)

Bénie Traoré, FC Basel

Chris Bedia, Young Boys

Jean-Philippe Gbamin, FC Zurich

Souleymane Diaby, FC Winterthur

Sékou Fofana, Lausanne-Sport

Ousmane Doumbia, FC Lugano

Fernand Goure, FC Zurich

Ghana (7)

Jonas Adjetey, FC Basel

Daniel Asiedu, FC Basel

Lawrence Ati Zigi, FC St.Gallen

Stephan Ambrosius, FC St.Gallen

Kasim Adams, Servette

Daniel Afriyie, FC Zurich

Musah Nuhu, FC St.Gallen

Guinea (5)

Mohamed Camara, Young Boys

Moustapha Cissé, FC St.Gallen

Facinet Conte, Young Boys

Aliou Baldé, Lausanne-Sport

Mohamed Bangoura, FC Zurich

Senegal (5)

Gora Diouf, FC Sion

Kaly Sène, Lausanne-Sport

Alioune Ndoye, Servette

Christian Gomis, Winterthur

Djibril Diop, Yverdon

Nigeria (5)

Philip Otele, FC Basel

Ifeanyi Mathew, FC Zurich

Umeh Emmanuel, FC Zurich

Victory Beniangba, Servette

Sebastian Osigwe, FC Lugano

Cameroon (4)

Tsiy Ndenge, GC

Jean-Pierre Nsame, FC St.Gallen

Gaël Ondoua, Servette

Noah Yannick, FC St.Gallen

Gambia (3)

Ebrima Colley, YB

Saidy Janko, YB

Adama Bojang, GC

Congo (3)

Bradley Mazikou, Servette

Kévin Mouanga, Lausanne-Sport

Morgan Poaty, Lausanne-Sport

Mali (2)

Abdoulaye Diaby, FC St.Gallen

Fousseni Diabaté, Lausanne-Sport

Algeria (2)

Jaouen Hadjam, YB

Haithem Loucif, Yverdon

DR Congo (2)

Chadrac Akolo, St.Gallen

Timothy Fayulu, FC Sion

Benin (2)

Mohamed Tijani, Yverdon

Imourane Hassane, GC

Zambia (2)

Miguel Chaiwa, YB

Joseph Sabobo, FC Zurich

Morocco (2)

Ayman El Wafi, FC Lugano

Mouhcine Bouriga, FC Sion

Guinea-Bissau (1)

Mauro Rodrigues, Yverdon

Togo (1)

Thibault Klidjé, FC Lucerne

Tunisia (1)

Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud, FC Lugano

Madagascar (1)

Rayan Raveloson, YB

Mauritania (1)

Beyatt Lekoueiry, Lausanne-Sport

Dual nationals (49 players, various nations)

In addition to the nations mentioned above, Angola, Burkina Faso , Suriname, Cape Verde, the Comoros and Sao Tome and Principe are addedhere.

Moussa Cissé, Basel (France, Mali)

Joe Mendes, Basel (Sweden, DR Congo)

Kevin Rüegg, Basel (Switzerland, Cameroon)

Metinho, Basel (Brazil, DR Congo)

Romário Baró, Basel (Portugal, Guinea-Bissau)

Junior Zé, Basel (Switzerland, Cameroon)

Kevin Carlos, Basel (Spain, Nigeria)

Tanguy Zoukrou, YB (France, Ivory Coast)

Abdu Conté, YB (Portugal, Guinea-Bissau)

Zachary Athekame,YB (Switzerland, Nigeria)

Yanis Cimignani, Lugano (France, Burkina Faso)

Hicham Mahou, Lugano (France, Morocco)

Karim Sow, Lausanne-Sport (Switzerland, Senegal)

Dircssi Ngonzo, Lausanne-Sport (Switzerland, DR Congo)

Marvin Senaya, Lausanne-Sport (France, Togo)

Hamza Abdallah, Lausanne-Sport (France, Comoros)

Maxen Kapo, Lausanne-Sport (France, Ivory Coast)

Teddy Okou, Lausanne-Sport (France, Ivory Coast)

Felix Mambimbi, St.Gallen (Switzerland, DR Congo)

Marwan Aubert, Servette (Switzerland, Morocco)

Moussa Diallo, Servette (France, Senegal)

Joseph Nonge, Servette (Belgium, DR Congo)

Dereck Kutesa, Servette (Switzerland, Angola)

Enzo Crivelli, Servette (France, Algeria)

Nicky Beloko, Lucerne (Switzerland, Cameroon)

Tyron Owusu, Lucerne (Switzerland, Ghana)

Sofyan Chader, Lucerne (France, Algeria)

Benjamin Mendy, Zurich (France, Senegal)

Mounir Chouiar, Zurich (France, Morocco)

Samuel Ballet, Zurich (Switzerland, Cameroon)

Jahnoah Markelo, Zurich (Netherlands, Suriname)

Noé Sow, Sion (France, Senegal)

Dylan Tutonda, Sion (Switzerland, Angola)

Denis-Will Poha, Sion (France, Ivory Coast)

Ilyas Chouaref, Sion (France, Morocco)

Théo Bouchlarhem, Sion (France, Morocco)

Bryan Lasme, GC (France, Ivory Coast)

Jason Gnakpa, Yverdon (France, Ivory Coast)

Fodé Sylla, Yverdon (France, Guinea)

Moussa Baradji, Yverdon (France, Mali)

Marley Aké, Yverdon (France, Ivory Coast)

Hugo Komano, Yverdon (France, Ivory Coast)

Mitchy Ntelo, Yverdon (Belgium, DR Congo)

Ronaldo Tavares, Yverdon (Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe)

Alexandre Jankewitz, Winterthur (Switzerland, Cameroon)

Stéphane Cueni, Winterthur (Switzerland, Cape Verde)

Josias Lukembila, Winterthur (Switzerland, DR Congo)

Boubacar Fofana, Winterthur (France, Mali)

Antoine Baroan, Winterthur (France, Ivory Coast)

