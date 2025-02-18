The winter transfer window is closed and the clubs' squads for the final phase of the championship are set. Africa is particularly well represented. Including dual nationals, over 100 Africans play in the Super League.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The Super League winter transfer window closed on Monday. The squads for the decisive phase of the championship are now available.
- A look at the squads shows: A striking number of Africans are playing in the Super League.
- blue Sport shows how many Africans there really are and where they come from.
Ivory Coast (7)
Bénie Traoré, FC Basel
Chris Bedia, Young Boys
Jean-Philippe Gbamin, FC Zurich
Souleymane Diaby, FC Winterthur
Sékou Fofana, Lausanne-Sport
Ousmane Doumbia, FC Lugano
Fernand Goure, FC Zurich
Ghana (7)
Jonas Adjetey, FC Basel
Daniel Asiedu, FC Basel
Lawrence Ati Zigi, FC St.Gallen
Stephan Ambrosius, FC St.Gallen
Kasim Adams, Servette
Daniel Afriyie, FC Zurich
Musah Nuhu, FC St.Gallen
Guinea (5)
Mohamed Camara, Young Boys
Moustapha Cissé, FC St.Gallen
Facinet Conte, Young Boys
Aliou Baldé, Lausanne-Sport
Mohamed Bangoura, FC Zurich
Senegal (5)
Gora Diouf, FC Sion
Kaly Sène, Lausanne-Sport
Alioune Ndoye, Servette
Christian Gomis, Winterthur
Djibril Diop, Yverdon
Nigeria (5)
Philip Otele, FC Basel
Ifeanyi Mathew, FC Zurich
Umeh Emmanuel, FC Zurich
Victory Beniangba, Servette
Sebastian Osigwe, FC Lugano
Cameroon (4)
Tsiy Ndenge, GC
Jean-Pierre Nsame, FC St.Gallen
Gaël Ondoua, Servette
Noah Yannick, FC St.Gallen
Gambia (3)
Ebrima Colley, YB
Saidy Janko, YB
Adama Bojang, GC
Congo (3)
Bradley Mazikou, Servette
Kévin Mouanga, Lausanne-Sport
Morgan Poaty, Lausanne-Sport
Mali (2)
Abdoulaye Diaby, FC St.Gallen
Fousseni Diabaté, Lausanne-Sport
Algeria (2)
Jaouen Hadjam, YB
Haithem Loucif, Yverdon
DR Congo (2)
Chadrac Akolo, St.Gallen
Timothy Fayulu, FC Sion
Benin (2)
Mohamed Tijani, Yverdon
Imourane Hassane, GC
Zambia (2)
Miguel Chaiwa, YB
Joseph Sabobo, FC Zurich
Morocco (2)
Ayman El Wafi, FC Lugano
Mouhcine Bouriga, FC Sion
Guinea-Bissau (1)
Mauro Rodrigues, Yverdon
Togo (1)
Thibault Klidjé, FC Lucerne
Tunisia (1)
Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud, FC Lugano
Madagascar (1)
Rayan Raveloson, YB
Mauritania (1)
Beyatt Lekoueiry, Lausanne-Sport
Dual nationals (49 players, various nations)
In addition to the nations mentioned above, Angola, Burkina Faso , Suriname, Cape Verde, the Comoros and Sao Tome and Principe are addedhere.
Moussa Cissé, Basel (France, Mali)
Joe Mendes, Basel (Sweden, DR Congo)
Kevin Rüegg, Basel (Switzerland, Cameroon)
Metinho, Basel (Brazil, DR Congo)
Romário Baró, Basel (Portugal, Guinea-Bissau)
Junior Zé, Basel (Switzerland, Cameroon)
Kevin Carlos, Basel (Spain, Nigeria)
Tanguy Zoukrou, YB (France, Ivory Coast)
Abdu Conté, YB (Portugal, Guinea-Bissau)
Zachary Athekame,YB (Switzerland, Nigeria)
Yanis Cimignani, Lugano (France, Burkina Faso)
Hicham Mahou, Lugano (France, Morocco)
Karim Sow, Lausanne-Sport (Switzerland, Senegal)
Dircssi Ngonzo, Lausanne-Sport (Switzerland, DR Congo)
Marvin Senaya, Lausanne-Sport (France, Togo)
Hamza Abdallah, Lausanne-Sport (France, Comoros)
Maxen Kapo, Lausanne-Sport (France, Ivory Coast)
Teddy Okou, Lausanne-Sport (France, Ivory Coast)
Felix Mambimbi, St.Gallen (Switzerland, DR Congo)
Marwan Aubert, Servette (Switzerland, Morocco)
Moussa Diallo, Servette (France, Senegal)
Joseph Nonge, Servette (Belgium, DR Congo)
Dereck Kutesa, Servette (Switzerland, Angola)
Enzo Crivelli, Servette (France, Algeria)
Nicky Beloko, Lucerne (Switzerland, Cameroon)
Tyron Owusu, Lucerne (Switzerland, Ghana)
Sofyan Chader, Lucerne (France, Algeria)
Benjamin Mendy, Zurich (France, Senegal)
Mounir Chouiar, Zurich (France, Morocco)
Samuel Ballet, Zurich (Switzerland, Cameroon)
Jahnoah Markelo, Zurich (Netherlands, Suriname)
Noé Sow, Sion (France, Senegal)
Dylan Tutonda, Sion (Switzerland, Angola)
Denis-Will Poha, Sion (France, Ivory Coast)
Ilyas Chouaref, Sion (France, Morocco)
Théo Bouchlarhem, Sion (France, Morocco)
Bryan Lasme, GC (France, Ivory Coast)
Jason Gnakpa, Yverdon (France, Ivory Coast)
Fodé Sylla, Yverdon (France, Guinea)
Moussa Baradji, Yverdon (France, Mali)
Marley Aké, Yverdon (France, Ivory Coast)
Hugo Komano, Yverdon (France, Ivory Coast)
Mitchy Ntelo, Yverdon (Belgium, DR Congo)
Ronaldo Tavares, Yverdon (Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe)
Alexandre Jankewitz, Winterthur (Switzerland, Cameroon)
Stéphane Cueni, Winterthur (Switzerland, Cape Verde)
Josias Lukembila, Winterthur (Switzerland, DR Congo)
Boubacar Fofana, Winterthur (France, Mali)
Antoine Baroan, Winterthur (France, Ivory Coast)