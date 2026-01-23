A small group of soccer fans protested on Monday outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich against recent developments in world soccer. They called for President Gianni Infantino to step down.

German soccer fan Bengt Kunkel (right) protests that FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s “arbitrary actions” should not simply be tolerated. He vividly expressed this view on Monday outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

The rally in front of the FIFA headquarters remained peaceful and had been authorized by the Zurich City Police. Infantino was not present.

The event was organized by German soccer fan Bengt Kunkel, who travels with the German national team and gets the German fans fired up as their “lead singer.” He decided to stage the demonstration because of the scandal involving the American player Folarin Balogun.

FIFA President Infantino had lifted his red-card suspension following a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump. Kunkel said that Infantino’s “arbitrary actions” should not simply be accepted.