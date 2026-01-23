Former English national team player and head coach Kevin Keegan has died. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner succumbed to cancer at the age of 75, his family announced on Monday.

Here's what it's all about Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75 from cancer.

The Englishman won the Ballon d'Or twice and enjoyed great success with Liverpool and Hamburger SV.

Later, he coached Newcastle United, Manchester City, and the English national team, among others. Summary created with

English soccer is mourning the loss of one of its greatest figures. Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75. His family announced the news on Monday.

It had already become known in January that the former forward was suffering from stage 4 cancer. He has now succumbed to the disease, surrounded by his family.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," his family said. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

One of the best players of his generation

Keegan was one of the defining figures in European soccer during the 1970s. He played in nearly 250 competitive matches for Liverpool and won, among other titles, several English league championships, the European Cup, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Cup twice.

In 1977, he joined Hamburger SV and went on to make history in the Bundesliga as well. With HSV, he won the German championship in 1979 and was named European Footballer of the Year, receiving the Ballon d'Or, in both 1978 and 1979.

Kevin Keegan during a training session with HSV in April 1979. AP NY

Keegan played in 63 international matches for England, scoring 21 goals. After retiring as a player, Keegan embarked on a successful coaching career. His time at Newcastle United is particularly memorable.

Keegan was also the coach of the English national team

In 1992, he took over the historic club during a difficult period, initially guiding it to avoid relegation and, shortly thereafter, back into the Premier League. During the 1995–96 season, Newcastle was at one point twelve points ahead of Manchester United, but ultimately fell short in the title race against Sir Alex Ferguson’s team.

Keegan's emotional TV appearance, during which he uttered the legendary line, "I'd love it if we beat them," also remains unforgettable and ranks among the most famous moments in Premier League history.

Keegan, here at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, thrilled the crowds. Data Protection Act

In 1999, Keegan took over as manager of the English national team. His tenure lasted until October 2000, when he resigned following a loss to Germany in the final international match at the old Wembley Stadium.

He later went on to coach Manchester City and returned to Newcastle United once more in 2008. His second stint there ended after just a few months due to differences with the club's management.

With the passing of Kevin Keegan, English soccer has lost one of the most influential players and coaches in its history.