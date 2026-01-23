Lech Poznań won the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Aarhus 4-1 and can already start planning for the next round. But in the second leg, played in front of their home crowd, they were in for a nasty surprise.

Here's what it's all about After a 4-1 away win in the first leg, Polish champion Lech Poznan can already start planning for the third round of Champions League qualifying.

In front of their home crowd, however, the Poles ended up squandering their lead and were ultimately defeated by the Danish team Aarhus in a penalty shootout.

Headlines such as “This Is How Embarrassments Happen” or “Shock on Bułgarska” subsequently appeared in the country’s sports newspapers. Summary created with

The second-round Champions League qualifying match between the Polish club Lech Poznan and the Danish team Aarhus appears to have been decided early on. In the first leg in Denmark, the Poles benefited from an early red card for the home team, didn’t let up, and built up a comfortable lead thanks to a 4–1 away victory.

The second leg, however, did not go at all as the Polish champions had hoped. After conceding goals in the 32nd, 55th, and 75th minutes, their comfortable lead was squandered. The game actually went into overtime, where substitute Filip Jagiello provided what seemed like salvation with the 1–3 goal. Just five minutes later, Aarhus made it 4–1 again, forcing a penalty shootout.

Lech Poznan actually got off to the better start. But after taking a 1-0 lead, two Polish players failed to score in a row, while the Danish shooters were all successful—sealing the sensational elimination of Poland’s champions. “This is how humiliations happen that people will remember for years to come,” writes “Przeglad Sportowy,” Poland’s oldest sports newspaper. The newspaper *Fakt* writes: “Disgrace for Lech Poznań. The end of the Champions League dream—shock at Bułgarska.”

The reaction in Denmark is quite different. “You’re on fire, AGF! This game will go down as a milestone in Aarhus’s history,” cheers “Tipsbladet.”