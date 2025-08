Taking a step forward: Simon Sohm moves from Parma to Fiorentina Keystone

Swiss midfielder Simon Sohm is moving within Italy from Parma to Fiorentina, the two clubs announced on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 24-year-old Sohm comes from FC Zurich's youth academy and moved to Parma in 2020. He had signed a new three-year contract in 2024 and, according to media reports, the transfer fee for Parma is now around 15 million euros.

Sohm played his first of two senior international matches to date against Croatia in October 2020 at the age of 19.