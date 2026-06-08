Somali referee Omar Artan will not be able to officiate any matches at the World Cup.

Omar Artan refereed the second leg of the African Champions League final in May

The referee called up by FIFA for the tournament was not allowed to enter the USA, FIFA confirmed a report by the AFP news agency.

Artan was denied entry at Miami airport, a spokesman for the Somali sports ministry told AFP. This was despite the fact that he had a valid visa. The 34-year-old returned home via Istanbul, the Somali ministry added.

Somalia is one of the countries on President Donald Trump's administration's entry ban list. Artan would have been the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup.