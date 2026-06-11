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After being denied entry Somali referee to officiate the Super Cup

SDA

11.6.2026 - 16:11

Omar Artan to referee the Super Cup
Omar Artan to referee the Super Cup
Keystone

World Cup referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the U.S., will referee the European Super Cup match between Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League winner Aston Villa.

Keystone-SDA

11.06.2026, 16:11

11.06.2026, 16:41

As UEFA announced, it agreed in collaboration with the African Football Confederation (CAF) to appoint the referee from Somalia for the match on August 12 in Salzburg.

Artan, who was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup, was denied entry to the U.S. Authorities cited security concerns over alleged ties to a terrorist organization as the reason.

Artan, 34, was named Africa’s best referee in 2025. The federation had selected him as one of seven African referees for this year’s World Cup.

“Omar Artan is an outstanding young but already experienced referee who has proven himself at the highest competitive level with the African Football Confederation,” praised UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin: “Soccer brings people together, and UEFA would like to honor Omar and his outstanding refereeing skills, which have earned him this prestigious nomination.”

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