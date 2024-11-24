FC Zurich falls apart in the top-of-the-table clash in Lugano and remains without a win for the third time in a row. Samuel Ballet lets off steam after the final whistle and sharply criticizes his teammates in an interview.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich lose the top-of-the-table clash at FC Lugano 4:1 without discussion - and in the person of Juan José Perea, they also lose their nerve. The 24-year-old was sent off after an assault in the 62nd minute.

FCZ's anger after the third winless game in a row is huge. While captain Yanick Brecher felt "extreme anger in his stomach", Samuel Ballet lashed out at his team-mates.

Ballet criticized the attitude of certain teammates and made it clear: "There are players who need to ask themselves a few questions, because we have a goal." Show more

Black Sunday for FC Zurich. Ricardo Moniz's team lost the game against Lugano, the lead in the table and their nerves. And this despite the fact that the top-of-the-table clash actually started perfectly for FCZ. But after Mounir Chouiar gave them an early lead in the 9th minute, nothing went right for the visitors.

By the 30th minute, the Zurich side had conceded three goals and let the game slip out of their hands before the break. As a result, the air was already thick at FCZ at the break. "It was a bit tense in the dressing room. I hope it was tense. Because as FC Zurich, as leaders of the table, we can't come here and go down like this," said Samuel Ballet after the final whistle.

"It doesn't look like everyone is playing for our goal"

Nevertheless, FCZ goalkeeper Yanick Brecher strikes again just five minutes after the break. Juan José Perea was also sent off after an assault in the 62nd minute. "I have no explanations immediately after the game. We have to analyze it," says Ballet. "But there are players who have to ask themselves a few questions, because we have a goal. It doesn't seem like everyone is playing for that goal. Maybe some players want to play for themselves."

The 23-year-old, who only came on as a substitute in the 46th minute, sharply criticized the attitude of certain team-mates. "Some people need to ask themselves what they want to achieve this season or in their careers. It doesn't look like we have the bite to get the points and stay top of the table."

For now, Ballet should be proved right. FCZ have slipped to third place in the table after their third winless game - and are under pressure next Saturday against Grasshoppers. "I hope we have a good talk next week," says Ballet. "Hopefully tomorrow. Because we have to put this game behind us as quickly as possible and concentrate on the derby."

What captain Brecher had to say about FCZ's performance

The highlights of the game