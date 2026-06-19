For 71 minutes, not much happens for Switzerland. Then Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas come on and turn the match against Bosnia on its head. The spectacular performance by the two Swiss attacking stars attracts international attention.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team beats Bosnia 4–1 and secures a strong position in the race to qualify for the knockout stage.

The main contributors to the three points were Yakin’s substitutes, Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas.

The two practically single-handedly dismantled Bosnia and were showered with praise by top international stars as a result.

Former German national team players Schweinsteiger, Müller, and Hummels have all declared themselves big Manzambi fans.

Meanwhile, soccer greats like Patrick Vieira and Juan Mata are also cheering for the two national team heroes. Show more

“Remember that name!” gushes German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger on “X” after Manzambi’s performance against Bosnia. The 2014 World Cup champion, who had already revealed himself to be a big fan of the Swiss national team star back in the spring, is even more delighted after his two-goal performance: “Sometimes just a few minutes are enough to decide a game. Johan Manzambi came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute, scored two goals, and even drew a red card in the process.”

His former DFB teammate Thomas Müller is also amazed by the 20-year-old Swiss national team star. “You can sense his flexibility. You can sense that carefree attitude. At the same time, you see a certain maturity in his decision-making and work ethic,” the 36-year-old praises from the Magenta Studio.

Sometimes you only need a few minutes to change a game. Johan Manzambi comes on in the 72nd, scores twice and forces a red card along the way. Two goals off the bench in a 4:1 win. Remember the name. #SUIBIH — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) June 18, 2026

Together with Mats Hummels, Müller can’t stop raving about him. “Manzambi is a good player overall. We’ve had him on our radar for a while. We always play Kickbase during the season—it’s a soccer manager game. And in the first half of the season, I had him on my team. He scored well for me,” laughs the ten-time World Cup goal-scorer, pointing at Hummels: “Then he snatched him away from me!”

Müller also reveals right away where he’d like to see the Swiss player play in the future. “For me, he’s the real deal—and now we can make a headline: He’s someone I think FC Bayern should take a close look at!”

“Or BVB!” Hummels immediately adds, illustrating the inevitable tug-of-war among the top clubs over the Swiss national team gem. The 20-year-old, who is under contract with Freiburg through June 2030, is currently valued at around 50 million euros. According to “Transfermarkt,” that represents an increase of more than 600 percent from the previous year (just under 8 million euros).

After performances like this, that figure is likely to climb even higher. Even before the tournament, the French sports newspaper “L’Équipe” named Manzambi as one of five young players who could be the surprise of the tournament.

Juan Mata on Vargas: “What a performance!”

On British ITV, too, Yakin’s substitutes were celebrated after the Bosnia match. “Manzambi was the star of the show when he came on. He completely changed the pace and rhythm of the game, and he brought quality to it. His finishing is top-notch. Impressive,” an enthusiastic Patrick Vieira analyzed.

The French midfield legend joins Spain’s former attacking maestro Juan Mata in applauding Vargas, who also wants to single him out: “What a performance from him. He came on and immediately made his mark on the game. Sometimes wingers are too far away from the ball and tend to just watch the game. But he does it perfectly. On the goal, he already knows exactly where to place the ball before he even has it.”

Johan Manzambi is making waves far beyond Switzerland’s borders. KEYSTONE

The mindset of the Swiss super-subs is also fascinating the American network “CBS.” “Two substitutes come on. Both with the attitude: ‘I’m the one who’s going to win this game now,’” emphasizes former Premier League player Troy Deeney.

“Manzambi is one of Switzerland’s greatest talents. But so is Vargas. He won’t get as much love as Manzambi right now, but man, was he good. This is exactly the Switzerland we’ve been waiting for,” enthuses U.S. soccer expert Marco Messina.

"So many expectations around this kid... One of the biggest Swiss talents that they have."@IFTVMarco celebrates Johan Manzambi after his two goals for Switzerland 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/VPWFoih5OE — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 18, 2026

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