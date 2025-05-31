Mauro Ierep, sports director of FC Biel, looks ahead to the Cup final Keystone

FC Biel is the first team from the third division to reach the final of the Swiss Cup. Sporting Director Mauro Ierep talks about the few professionals in the team, matters of the heart and possible European Cup trips.

Mauro Ierep joins FC Biel when the club is at its lowest point. The club went bankrupt in 2016. Instead of the Challenge League, the new reality is the 2nd regional league (sixth highest level). The new club president Dietmar Faes brings in Ierep, a former Biel junior, as head of finance, who later also takes over as sports director. Nine years later, Biel had been promoted three times and reached the Cup final for only the second time in the club's history. Faes describes Ierep as "the most important person in the club" in the wake of this success. Keystone-SDA meets the 50-year-old who, in addition to his duties as a father of two and his full-time job as a controller in an industrial company, has been taking on various tasks at FC Biel for almost a decade and is now on the verge of crowning his work.

Mauro Ierep, how many players at FC Biel, the 2025 Cup finalists, are professionals?

"I would say eight. The five French players and the three youngsters from Servette and Lausanne respectively."

In other words, a good third of the team.

"However, the three young players are on loan, so they're not a burden on our budget. In addition, three of the five French players are financed by our partner club Clermont. That leaves just two professionals who receive their wages directly from us. And that was only possible because they agreed to accept financial losses."

What exactly does that mean?

"The salaries are not public. But we earn an average of 1,200 to 1,500 francs. Some players earn a little more, others earn nothing at all. They may still be living with their parents or studying and see it as an investment. As an opportunity to make a name for themselves. And otherwise many players work on the side. In any case, morning or afternoon training sessions are not possible for us. We always train in the evening."

How was it possible for this amateur team to beat Lugano in the quarter-finals and the then Swiss champions YB in the semi-finals?

"It took a team that played with heart. With courage. With respect for the opponent, but without fear. And above all, it took a lot of discipline. We went into the games with this attitude. Of course, we also had the necessary luck. However, I have the feeling that luck watches the action from time to time and then picks a side."

This semi-final: When did you believe you could get the win?

"As a lower-ranked team, you always go into a game like this with the same thoughts: it's important to keep a clean sheet for as long as possible, just don't concede an early goal. After all, we had a full stadium and wanted people to stay until the end. The longer the score remained level, the more the Bernese began to doubt. And it was exactly the opposite for us. The longer it was 0-0, the more we believed in our chances."

What did the win mean to you?

"Everything. There were emotions that only football can trigger. Everyone hugged each other, even if you didn't know each other. The best thing for me was to see the joy in the eyes of the players and staff. But also the people who have been with the club for so long. They know exactly where we started nine years ago."

You were there when the club restarted in the regional 2nd division in 2016 after going bankrupt. What motivated you back then?

"Biel is my life. Biel is my childhood, my family, my friends. Even though I no longer live here because of my job, my heart has always been in this city. I also started playing football here. That's why I didn't hesitate when I heard from a friend that they were looking for people to help rebuild the club."

Back to this season: the big goal was not the cup final, but promotion to the Challenge League. The team missed out on this. Was the Cup burden too high?

"I don't think that's the only reason we missed out on promotion. But the Cup probably played a role. Getting to the final took a lot of mental energy. We were too inconsistent in the second half of the championship and often dropped points unnecessarily. The team is not yet used to this double burden and the pressure."

Is the squad too thin?

"None of us expected to make it to the cup final at Christmas. In any case, we wouldn't have had the financial means to sign another experienced player. Of course we're disappointed that we didn't make it to the final. But we don't see it as a debacle, but as another stage on our journey. What's more, we still have the chance to end the season not just nicely, but historically."

FC Biel will face the biggest possible hurdle in the final. How realistic is the hat-trick of Lugano, YB and Basel?

"We'll approach the final in the same way as the previous rounds. We'll try to keep the tension high for as long as possible. We know that anything can happen in a game, but we're not primarily thinking about the trophy. For us, it's about offering something to the many fans. We not only represent a city and a region, but also amateur football. Clubs that only exist thanks to many volunteers. And we also take to the pitch with these values - with a lot of heart."

In the league, Biel plays in front of a good 1,000 fans at home matches. It will be completely different on Sunday. How do you prepare the team for a stadium with 30,000 spectators?

"Fortunately, we have players like Freddy Mveng, Anthony de Freitas and Brian Beyer who have already gained experience in this regard. They have told us that the first moment in front of such a crowd can be very impressive. But after two or three minutes, you're only focused on the pitch, the ball and the opponent and you forget everything else."

But honestly: aren't you intimidated when you're an amateur footballer suddenly standing in front of a player like Xherdan Shaqiri?

"Let's look at it the other way round: how motivated is an amateur footballer to take the ball off a world-class player like Shaqiri or block his passes? Our boys have already proven that they can focus solely on their performance in these moments."

And if FC Biel pulls off the sensation, the team will play in the European Cup next season. Does the club even have the resources for it?

"It was a bit surreal when we were allowed to apply for the European Cup license a few weeks ago. It would certainly be a lot of new things for us, because we would have to plan for a second championship in the fall. At the same time, it would be a fantastic experience for all of us. And I think we could count on the support of the Swiss Football League and probably also benefit from the experience of other Swiss clubs."

As head of finance, have you already thought about all the traveling?

"Of course we have. We wouldn't just have to invest the starting money in new players, but also plan for reserves like these. But anyone who knows our philosophy knows that we are modest. I'm not saying that we would travel with EasyJet every time, but it certainly wouldn't be a luxury airline either. However, these are all eventualities. At the moment, the budget is designed for a normal promotion league season."

Would the European Cup games be in Biel?

"No. But that's because we're installing an artificial pitch in the stadium and will therefore have to play elsewhere in the league until the fall. Discussions are underway with Neuchâtel in this regard."

In conclusion: What do you think of the fact that club president Dietmar Faes has repeatedly described you as the most important person at the club?

"I'm pleased about that. However, there are many other very committed people who sacrifice their free time for the club. But it's certainly the case that Dietmar and I complement each other well. I often say: if Dietmar were alone, FC Biel might already be in the Super League, but without any financial reserves. And if I were alone, FC Biel would probably be very rich, but still in the regional 2nd division."