Following their defeat in the final at the end of May, Inter Milan are looking to impress again in the Champions League. Defending champions Paris also start the league phase on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Yann Sommer knelt in the middle of the Allianz Arena and wiped the tears from his face. He and his club Inter Milan went down 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. By the time the final whistle blew at around 11 p.m., Sommer's dream of winning the premier class had been shattered for the time being.

It was the club's second defeat in the final in a very short space of time since 2023. Now the season is set to begin with the aim of winning.

Success thanks to new additions?

To achieve this, Inter brought in a player with experience shortly before the transfer deadline. It is the Swiss national team's defensive boss, Manuel Akanji. The defender moved from Manchester City to Serie A on loan for the current season and is one of only four Swiss players to have won the trophy. That was in 2023. In the final against Inter of all teams.

Yann Sommer after the defeat in the Champions League final at the end of May Keystone

At the moment, however, Milan seem a long way from reaching the final again. The team of new head coach Cristian Chivu has only managed to win once. The most recent defeat was 3:4 in the Derby d'Italia against Juventus Turin. Swiss goalkeeper Sommer, of all people, did not look good in two of the four goals conceded and the defense with Akanji was also criticized.

While Inter are still searching for form, Ajax Amsterdam, the Italians' first opponents, have made a good start to the season. Five match days have passed, the Dutch side have won three times and drawn twice. The team that finished last season in second place should therefore welcome Inter home with a good dose of confidence.

Defending champions Paris get in on the action

In addition to Inter and Ajax, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain also kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday. Their first opponents will be Atalanta Bergamo, the winners of the 2024 Europa League, who will travel to the French capital for the first matchday.

Olympiakos Piraeus will also face Cypriot side Pafos FC at home in Greece. Norway's Bodö/Glimt face Slavia Prague away from home. Bayern Munich and Chelsea will clash at the Allianz Arena and Atlético Madrid will face Liverpool.