Inter Milan celebrate a significant victory Keystone

Inter Milan win the Derby d'Italia against Juventus Turin in the 25th round. Piotr Zielinski scored the decisive goal in the 90th minute.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Serie A leaders with Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji extended their lead over fifth-placed Turin to 15 points with the 3-2 home win.

Although Juventus were outnumbered from the 42nd minute and the yellow card against defender Pierre Kalulu, the record champions put up strong resistance. Inters goalkeeper Sommer had to make several strong saves after the break. It was not until Poland's Piotr Zielinski scored in the 90th minute that the game was decided after Juventus had equalized twice.

In the first half, Juventus' full-back Andrea Cambiasso scored twice, first into his own goal and later to make it 1-1. The visitors responded to Inter's second goal by Pio Esposito with Manuel Locatelli making it 2-2 in the 83rd minute. It was not until the third goal that Juventus had no answer.

Manuel Akanji played through in the center of Inter's three-man defense, as did Sommer, who earned very high marks.