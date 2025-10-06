Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Stands as usual in goal for BVB in the 1:1 draw against RB Leipzig. In the only goal against, he can do nothing to stop Christoph Baumgartner's shot from point-blank range.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Is set in central defense and also played through the 0:0 against Freiburg. He does not receive more than one yellow card.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Also plays no part in the thoughts of interim coach Eugen Polanski and once again only sits on the bench against Freiburg.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Is in the squad, but has to sit on the bench for 90 minutes against HSV for the second time this season.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

In FC Augsburg's 3-1 win over Wolfsburg, Zesiger had to stay on the bench for a long time. He came into the game in the 84th minute for the final phase.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder had a different afternoon to his team-mate Zesiger. He played in the 3-1 win over Wolfsburg and contributed an assist for Augsburg's third goal.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Has to gain match practice after his injury and does so again in the 2nd team of VfB Stuttgart in the 3rd Bundesliga. Stergiou plays 63 minutes against Hoffenheim II at right-back.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

The masked man is once again in the starting eleven for Stuttgart and plays until the 56th minute in the 1-0 win against Heidenheim.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Experienced Eintracht's 3-0 defeat against Bayern from the bench.

HSV Miro Muheim

Started in midfield for newly promoted HSV and also played in the 4-0 win against Mainz.

HSV Silvan Hefti

Still suffering from a hip injury.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Is substituted at the break and helps his team to hold on for a 1-0 win against St. Pauli.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

The soon-to-be 20-year-old returns to the squad against Gladbach after serving a suspension. He was substituted during the break but was unable to change the 0-0 draw.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Not in the Freiburg squad for the fifth time in a row.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Is a regular member of the 1. FC Köln squad for the fourth time in a row. Schmied played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win at Hoffenheim.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Captained his team again against Manchester United and directed the midfield as usual. In the 2-0 defeat, he was cautioned in the 76th minute and was unable to prevent the defeat.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Is also in the squad for the championship after suffering a headache in the Champions League against Barcelona. Not yet able to play in the 2-0 win over Nottingham.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

The 25-year-old definitely seems to have arrived at Leeds. Two weeks after his debut goal, he also scored against Tottenham. His goal to make it 1:1 was not enough for points in the end, but Leeds conceded 1-2 in the second half. Okafor picked up a yellow card in the 64th minute. He was substituted in the 79th minute.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Once again in the starting eleven against Newcastle, but like the rest of the team he has a tough time. He had to come off after 64 minutes.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni will be out for a while with a torn cruciate ligament.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

After Sommer had to sit out twice in the league, he came on during the week in the Champions League against Slavia Prague and kept a clean sheet. At the weekend, the goalkeeper was then allowed to play again in Serie A. He was beaten shortly before the end against Cremonese. A cross from the left left him stuck on the line and he was then caught between the legs. His teammates allow Federico Bonazzoli to score at the right-hand post.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Increasingly moulting his way to the top of the Inter defense. The 30-year-old once again played in central defense in the 4:1 win against Cremonese and also received praise from the Italian sports newspaper "Gazzetta": "Nothing can get past him."

Bologna Remo Freuler

Captained his team against Pisa and led them to a 4:0 victory. Closes everything down in midfield as usual.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Siegrist is still waiting for his first appearance of the season for Genoa.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari will be out for a few more weeks after breaking his fibula.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Has to sit on the bench for 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw against Juventus.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Missed Fiorentina's 2-1 defeat against Roma due to a heel spur. For this reason, he is not included in the national team.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Misses the game against his home club Bologna due to an adductor injury.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon is currently missing for Pisa due to injury.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Makes his second Serie A appearance against Lecce. He is substituted at the break with the score at 0-1 and cannot change the result.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Plays through against Espanyol and runs up and down the left wing as usual. He delivers the pinpoint cross to make it 1-1 at the interval. Shortly before the final whistle, Betis goalkeeper Pau López saves a penalty to secure a 2-1 win for his team.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Stayed on the pitch against Barcelona until the 61st minute and repeatedly made his mark going forward.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Started like Sow and caused a sensation in the Barça defense. Started at the right moment at 2-0 without going offside and provided the perfect assist for Isaac Romero. He was substituted in the 73rd minute and watched on as his team-mates made it 4-1.

Valencia Eray Cömert

The central defender continues to wait patiently for his chance. Has to watch on once again in the 2-1 defeat against Girona.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Keeps his compatriot company on the bench.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Because regular goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is still out through injury, Köhn is also allowed to play in the 2-2 draw against Nice. At 0:1, he let himself get confused by a teammate, who tried to keep his head down for a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but then pulled it back. At 0:2, he is beaten from the spot.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

An adductor injury forces the Monaco captain to take a break.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Plays through in the away game at Le Havre and scores his first goal in a Stade Rennes shirt. His 1-0 goal is not enough to secure a 2-2 draw.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia makes himself comfortable on the bench for 90 minutes in the 3-0 win over Metz.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

He was on the pitch for the 2-0 defeat to Paris FC and could do nothing about the two goals conceded.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Played on the left wing until the 63rd minute. He is still waiting for his first Ligue 1 goal.

