Thanks to a goal in stoppage time Sommer celebrates first Club World Cup win with Inter

dpa

21.6.2025 - 23:15

Inter goalie Yann Sommer hugs scorer Valentin Carboni.
Inter goalie Yann Sommer hugs scorer Valentin Carboni.
KEYSTONE

First a 1:1 draw against Monterrey, then a shock win against Urawa: things are still not going well for Champions League finalists Inter Milan at the Club World Cup, but the knockout round is once again within reach.

DPA

21.06.2025, 23:15

Inter Milan had to settle for a draw against Monterrey (1:1) in their opening match. Against Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds, the Italians turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win in Seattle, with Valentin Carboni scoring the winner in the 92nd minute.

Inter's success was more than deserved. Milan had 82 percent possession and recorded 26 shots (to five). However, the Asians took the lead out of nowhere in the 11th minute through Ryoma Watanabe. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer had no chance of defending as the shot was deflected. The goal was preceded by a beautiful dribble from Takuro Kaneko.

Inter trailed until the 78th minute. Lautaro Martinez then scored from a corner kick by Nicolo Barella with a bicycle kick despite being guarded - what a goal. Martinez had already come close to scoring in the 19th minute when he headed against the crossbar from a good position.

Inter will face River Plate from Argentina again in Seattle on Thursday night to conclude the preliminary round.

