Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund celebrate a commanding 3-0 win at Union Berlin. Kobel has a quiet Saturday evening. With this victory, BVB cut the gap on leaders Bayern Munich to eight points.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Bayern suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season at home to Augsburg. After trailing 1-0 at the break, FCA turned on the heat and turned the game around to win 2-1. Zesiger lost the header duel against goalscorer Ito when conceding the goal, but then put in a superb performance. When the score was still 0:1, he prevented the 0:2 with a strong save from Kane. Zesiger initiated the 2:1 winning goal with a pass to the outside.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder is also allowed to start against Bayern. Like all Augsburg players, he played well and had one or two eye-catching moments. When he was substituted after 73 minutes, the score was still 0:1, but then FCA really turned up the heat.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

After a horrendous start to the season, Gladbach managed to find their feet for a while, but now Borussia are slowly returning to crisis mode. After the 3-0 defeat at home to Stuttgart, Gladbach are now just five points off the relegation places. Elvedi did not have a good day against VfB and was partly to blame for all the goals conceded. First he is unable to clear the ball, then he misjudges a corner kick cross and for the third goal he simply lets opponent Undav have his way.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin remains on the Gladbach bench. The 32-year-old's days at Borussia appear to be numbered. As reported by Sky, Omlin is on the verge of a move to Bayer Leverkusen, as regular goalkeeper Mark Flekken is out injured. Most recently, Xhaka's club Sunderland were also interested in Omlin.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is still out with a thigh injury.

HSV Miro Muheim

HSV conceded no more goals - but scored none either. In the derby against St. Pauli, as in the previous week against Gladbach, there is a zero number. Muheim sets up HSV's best chance with a corner kick.

HSV Silvan Hefti

The St.Gallen native is still missing from the promoted team's squad.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Freiburg turn the game around against Cologne and win 2:1. Manzambi watches on, sitting on the bench for 90 minutes for once.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus was in the starting eleven twice recently, but now he has to sit on the bench again. At least he gets to play for the last half hour and helps to keep the lead over time.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied has returned to training after his thigh injury, but is not yet ready to play again.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Even after the dismissal of Dino Toppmöller, Frankfurt cannot find their way back to winning ways. A 3:1 defeat at home against Hoffenheim. Amenda plays a decisive role in Eintracht's opening goal by winning the ball. He deflects the ball into his own goal for the last goal against.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt had to be substituted at the break against Leverkusen. His club later announced that the full-back had suffered a concussion and would not be available "for the time being". Bremen lose the game 0:1.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Things are continuing to improve for Mainz under the management of Urs Fischer. After the 3-1 win against Wolfsburg, Mainz leave the direct relegation places and are now in the relegation zone. Captain Widmer plays through, but is not involved in the goals.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

He makes his starting eleven debut for Heidenheim against Leipzig. Stergiou's lack of match practice is noticeable. Before conceding the goal to make it 2-0, he let himself be outplayed by goalscorer Nusa and before the 3-0, he completely forgot about the space on his defensive side.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Just how important the captain is for his team is not only evident when he is playing - but also when he is not on the pitch. Xhaka can only watch the game against West Ham due to an ankle injury and Sunderland lose 3-1. And Xhaka? He gets into an argument with West Ham fans during the game.

🎣 The West Ham fans had Granit Xhaka hook, line and sinker today. pic.twitter.com/X7JSmJxWXQ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) January 24, 2026

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär will miss his team for a while with his foot injury. Newcastle lose 2-0 to Aston Villa.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Leeds play away against Everton on Monday evening. blue Sport broadcasts the game live via Canal+.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Ndoye is fit again after an injury, but has to fight to regain his starting place. He did not play in Nottingham's 2-0 win at Brentford.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is still out with his knee injury. Burnley play out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter Milan remain unbeaten in 2026 and sweep Pisa 6-2 from the stadium. Sommer was particularly pleased because it meant his blunder would not be publicized: After his terrible misplaced pass, Inter fell behind (see video above). Sommer didn't look particularly good when he scored the 0:2 goal either. But because Inter then turned up the heat, it didn't matter in the end.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji gets a break and is only substituted in the closing stages. The Swiss will be rested for Wednesday's Champions League clash against his former club Dortmund (live on blue Sport). Inter must win if they are to finish in the top 8.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Aebischer is in the starting eleven for Pisa. He is off after 70 minutes.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon is still missing for Pisa with ankle problems.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

The chasing duel between AS Roma and AC Milan ends 1-1, with Jashari on the bench for 90 minutes.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame is substituted after the break and is yellow-carded for a foul.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi played against Atalanta and, like all Parma players, had a poor day in the 4-0 defeat. The Swiss player was at fault for the penalty that made it 1-0 when he was far too impetuous in the tackle.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna lose 3-2 at Genoa despite leading at the break. Freuler plays through in central midfield.

Bologna Simon Sohm

After his loan move (from Fiorentina), Sohm makes a bitter debut for Bologna: When Sohm comes on in the 73rd minute, his team is leading 2-1 - but the game is lost in the end.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Siegrist misses the game with a broken finger.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis lose 2-1 at Alaves with Rodriguez missing out.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Important win for Sevilla: After four consecutive games without a win, they beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home. Sow is substituted at the break.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

He misses the game with a thigh injury.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

He doesn't want to give up his new starting place. Ugrinic played 87 minutes in the 3-2 win against Espanyol before being substituted. He was not directly involved in the goals.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Cömert starts for the second time this season in LaLiga and makes the most of his opportunity. He not only plays solidly defensively, but also scores the goal with a header to make it 2-1 at the interval.

France

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Monaco picked up a point after four consecutive defeats. However, the Monegasques were not entirely satisfied with the 0-0 draw against Le Havre. Zakaria played through and missed a mega chance in the closing stages.

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn once again plays to zero, but is not often tested.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

After his goal the previous week, he failed to score this time and was substituted after 65 minutes.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient beat Rennes 2-0, with the goalkeeper making the odd mistake, but Mvogo also made several strong saves. Lorient have not lost since November 2 and are moving further and further away from the relegation places.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

His supposed goal to make it 1:1 is disallowed for offside. Otherwise, Embolo remains pale and is substituted after 80 minutes.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille beat Lens 3-1, Garcia is once again not in the squad. It is quite possible that he will move this winter.