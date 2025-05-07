Yann Sommer is man of the match in the semi-final second leg between Inter and Barcelona. This is what the Swiss goalkeeper had to say about his brilliant performance.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yann Sommer hectors Inter Milan into the Champions League final.

"I'm very happy," says Sommer after the game. It was a tough and difficult game.

Inter will face PSG or Arsenal in the final. Sommer's preferred opponent? "It doesn't matter. It will be a good final." Show more

Yann Sommer is the man of the moment. With his mega saves on Tuesday evening, he secured Inter Milan's ticket to the Champions League final in the spectacular semi-final second leg against FC Barcelona. The former national team keeper is covered in praise from all sides.

blue Sport expert Marco Streller praises the 36-year-old. Thierry Henry also gives him a little wreath. In the Champions League broadcast on "CBS Sports", the former top striker said during the interview with Sommer: "I'm happy that you're finally getting the chance to shine at a big club. You deserve it."

Sommer replies with a "Thank you". Commenting on his magisterial night, he said: "I'm very happy (...). I knew we had to defend well. It's difficult to defend Barça. I'm happy that it went like that."

The mega save against Lamine Yamal

Sommer thwarted several Barça chances. In the 56th minute, he prevented the Catalans from scoring an equalizer that seemed certain. In the 114th minute, he miraculously deflected a magical shot from Lamine Yamal. "I'll remember that save against Yamal for the rest of my life," Sommer told Sky.

In addition to Sommer, however, ten other strong Inter players were needed on the pitch to pass the test against Barça, who were eager to play. "It was tough and difficult. We believed in ourselves until the end and did a great job."

Final in the former living room

Sommer told Amazon Prime that he was in tears right after the final whistle. "When I see what we've invested in this moment. I'm 36 years old, I'm no longer the youngest and I get to play a Champions League final with this team. I couldn't be happier."

For Sommer, it doesn't matter who Inter face in the final. "It will be a good final," he says. In the final in his former living room in Munich's Allianz Arena, he and Inter will face PSG or Arsenal.

