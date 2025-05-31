Yann Sommer is fighting for the Champions League trophy with Inter Milan against PSG today. Before him, 15 Swiss players have reached a European final. Who won? Who was in action? Here is an overview.
- Yann Sommer makes it to the Champions League final with Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Ricardo Rodriguez is in the Conference League final with Betis.
- The goalkeeper and defender are the 15th and 16th Swiss players to take part in a European final.
- Sommer is the third Swiss goalkeeper to appear in a European final after Pascal Zuberbühler (UEFA Cup final 2010 with Fulham) and Gregor Kobel (Champions League final 2024 with Dortmund).
René Botteron
In 1982 in the Cup Winners' Cup final
with Standard Liège in a 2-1 defeat against FC Barcelona
Botteron was on the pitch for 90 minutes.
Stéphane Chapuisat
In the 1993 UEFA Cup final
with Borussia Dortmund in a 3:1 and 3:0 defeat against Juventus Turin
Chapuisat played 90 minutes in the first leg, but had to sit on the bench in the second leg.
In the 1997 Champions League final
with Borussia Dortmund in their 3:1 win over Juventus Turin
Chapuisat played 70 minutes. Lars Ricken, who came on as a substitute, scored the decisive 3:1 with his first touch of the ball with a legendary lob.
Ciriaco Sforza
In the 1996 UEFA Cup final
with Bayern Munich in their 3-1 win over Girondins Bordeaux
Sforza played in the Bayern midfield.
Fun fact: The current Sion coach Didier Tholot played up front for Bordeaux.
1997 in the UEFA Cup final
with Inter Milan in the 0:1 and 1:0 (1:4 n.p.) against Schalke
Sforza played 90 minutes in the 0:1 defeat in the first leg, and was replaced by Aron Winter after 82 minutes in the second leg.
2001 in the Champions League final
in the 1:1 (5:4 n.p.) win with Bayern Munich against Valencia.
Sforza sat on the bench for the entire match.
Murat Yakin
In 1998 in the final of the Cup Winners' Cup
with Stuttgart in a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea FC.
Yakin played as a libero.
Stéphane Henchoz
2001 UEFA Cup final
in Liverpool's 5-4 golden goal win over Deportivo Alaves
Henchoz was substituted after 56 minutes at 3-3.
Fabio Celestini
2004 UEFA Cup final
with Olympique Marseille losing 2-0 to Valencia
Celestini was substituted in the 84th minute when Marseille were already 2-0 down.
Philippe Senderos
In the 2006 Champions League final
with Arsenal in the 2-1 defeat against FC Barcelona
Senderos was on the bench for the entire match.
Pascal Zuberbühler
In 2010 in the UEFA Cup final
with Fulham in the 2-1 defeat after extra time against Atlético Madrid.
Zuberbühler was on the bench as substitute goalkeeper for Mark Schwarzer.
Xherdan Shaqiri
In 2013 in the Champions League final
with Bayern Munich in a 2:1 win against Borussia Dortmund.
Shaqiri was not used.
2019 Champions League final
with Liverpool FC in a 2-0 win over Tottenham.
Shaqiri did not play in the final.
Stephan Lichtsteiner
2015 in the Champions League final
with Juventus Torino in a 3-1 defeat against FC Barcelona
Lichtsteiner played at right-back.
2017 in the Champions League final
with Juventus Torino in a 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid
Lichtsteiner was not used.
2019 Europa League final
with Arsenal in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea
Lichtsteiner was not used.
Granix Xhaka
2019 Europa League final
with Arsenal in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea
Granit Xhaka played 90 minutes.
2024 in the Europa League final
with Leverkusen in their 3-0 defeat to Atalanta
Xhaka plays through, Leverkusen's unbeaten streak snapped after 51 games.
Djibril Sow
2022 Europa League final
with Eintracht Frankfurt in a 1-1 (5-4 n.p.) win against Glasgow Rangers
Sow was substituted after 106 minutes in extra time.
Manuel Akanji
2023 Champions League final
for Manchester City in their 1-0 win over Inter Milan
Akanji played the entire final and set up Rodri's winning goal.
Gregor Kobel
2024 in the Champions League final
Kobel plays through against record winners Real Madrid, but his BVB lose the game 2-0.
Ricardo Rodriguez
2025 in the Conference League final
The full-back had to come off at the break due to adductor problems while Real Betis were still leading 1-0 against Chelsea. The Spaniards then go down without Rodriguez: 4:1 is the final score in Wroclaw for Chelsea.
Yann Sommer
2025 in the Champions League final
The Swiss player puts in an outstanding performance in the semi-final against Barcelona, leading Milan to the final in Munich.