Yann Sommer is fighting for the Champions League trophy with Inter Milan against PSG today. Before him, 15 Swiss players have reached a European final. Who won? Who was in action? Here is an overview.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yann Sommer makes it to the Champions League final with Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Ricardo Rodriguez is in the Conference League final with Betis.

The goalkeeper and defender are the 15th and 16th Swiss players to take part in a European final.

Sommer is the third Swiss goalkeeper to appear in a European final after Pascal Zuberbühler (UEFA Cup final 2010 with Fulham) and Gregor Kobel (Champions League final 2024 with Dortmund). Show more

René Botteron

In 1982 in the Cup Winners' Cup final

with Standard Liège in a 2-1 defeat against FC Barcelona

Botteron was on the pitch for 90 minutes.

René Botteron in 1982 during negotiations with his former club Standard Liège. KEYSTONE

Stéphane Chapuisat

In the 1993 UEFA Cup final

with Borussia Dortmund in a 3:1 and 3:0 defeat against Juventus Turin

Chapuisat played 90 minutes in the first leg, but had to sit on the bench in the second leg.

Chapuisat in a duel with Jürgen Kohler. imago images/Horstmüller

In the 1997 Champions League final

with Borussia Dortmund in their 3:1 win over Juventus Turin

Chapuisat played 70 minutes. Lars Ricken, who came on as a substitute, scored the decisive 3:1 with his first touch of the ball with a legendary lob.

Stéphane Chapuisat beaming with the handle pot. imago/HJS

Ciriaco Sforza

In the 1996 UEFA Cup final

with Bayern Munich in their 3-1 win over Girondins Bordeaux

Sforza played in the Bayern midfield.

Fun fact: The current Sion coach Didier Tholot played up front for Bordeaux.

Sforza in the 1996 UEFA Cup final against Girondins Bordeaux. imago sportfotodienst

1997 in the UEFA Cup final

with Inter Milan in the 0:1 and 1:0 (1:4 n.p.) against Schalke

Sforza played 90 minutes in the 0:1 defeat in the first leg, and was replaced by Aron Winter after 82 minutes in the second leg.

2001 in the Champions League final

in the 1:1 (5:4 n.p.) win with Bayern Munich against Valencia.

Sforza sat on the bench for the entire match.

Murat Yakin

In 1998 in the final of the Cup Winners' Cup

with Stuttgart in a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea FC.

Yakin played as a libero.

Murat Yakin under pressure from Gianluca Vialli.

Stéphane Henchoz

2001 UEFA Cup final

in Liverpool's 5-4 golden goal win over Deportivo Alaves

Henchoz was substituted after 56 minutes at 3-3.

Stéphane Henchoz in the 2001 UEFA Cup final. IMAGO/BSR Agency

Fabio Celestini

2004 UEFA Cup final

with Olympique Marseille losing 2-0 to Valencia

Celestini was substituted in the 84th minute when Marseille were already 2-0 down.

Fabio Celestini (number 29) after the final defeat against Valencia in 2004.

Philippe Senderos

In the 2006 Champions League final

with Arsenal in the 2-1 defeat against FC Barcelona

Senderos was on the bench for the entire match.

Pascal Zuberbühler

In 2010 in the UEFA Cup final

with Fulham in the 2-1 defeat after extra time against Atlético Madrid.

Zuberbühler was on the bench as substitute goalkeeper for Mark Schwarzer.

Xherdan Shaqiri

In 2013 in the Champions League final

with Bayern Munich in a 2:1 win against Borussia Dortmund.

Shaqiri was not used.

Shaqiri poses with the trophy in 2013. imago/HJS

2019 Champions League final

with Liverpool FC in a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Shaqiri did not play in the final.

Stephan Lichtsteiner

2015 in the Champions League final

with Juventus Torino in a 3-1 defeat against FC Barcelona

Lichtsteiner played at right-back.

Stephan Lichtsteiner in the 2015 Champions League final against Lionel Messi. imago images / Mika Volkmann

2017 in the Champions League final

with Juventus Torino in a 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid

Lichtsteiner was not used.

2019 Europa League final

with Arsenal in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea

Lichtsteiner was not used.

Granix Xhaka

2019 Europa League final

with Arsenal in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea

Granit Xhaka played 90 minutes.

Granit Xhaka is served after the defeat. imago images/Shutterstock

2024 in the Europa League final

with Leverkusen in their 3-0 defeat to Atalanta

Xhaka plays through, Leverkusen's unbeaten streak snapped after 51 games.

Djibril Sow

2022 Europa League final

with Eintracht Frankfurt in a 1-1 (5-4 n.p.) win against Glasgow Rangers

Sow was substituted after 106 minutes in extra time.

Djibril Sow won the Europa League in 2022. IMAGO/Revierfoto

Manuel Akanji

2023 Champions League final

for Manchester City in their 1-0 win over Inter Milan

Akanji played the entire final and set up Rodri's winning goal.

Gregor Kobel

2024 in the Champions League final

Kobel plays through against record winners Real Madrid, but his BVB lose the game 2-0.

Ricardo Rodriguez

2025 in the Conference League final

The full-back had to come off at the break due to adductor problems while Real Betis were still leading 1-0 against Chelsea. The Spaniards then go down without Rodriguez: 4:1 is the final score in Wroclaw for Chelsea.

Rodriguez and Real Betis lose the Conference League final against Chelsea in Wroclaw (Poland). IMAGO/Branislav Racko

Yann Sommer

2025 in the Champions League final

The Swiss player puts in an outstanding performance in the semi-final against Barcelona, leading Milan to the final in Munich.