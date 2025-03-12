  1. Residential Customers
CL quarter-finals at a glance Sommer faces former club Bayern with Inter ++ Hammer opponents for BVB and Arsenal

Linus Hämmerli

12.3.2025

Yann Sommer is looking ahead to the quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
imago

Eight teams are still in the Champions League title race. The quarter-final duels at a glance.

12.03.2025, 23:44

12.03.2025, 23:56

The quarter-final duels at a glance

  • Bayern Munich - Inter Milan
  • Barcelona - Dortmund
  • PSG - Aston Villa
  • Arsenal - Real Madrid
The last 16 of the Champions League are through. Teams such as Liverpool and Leverkusen have fallen, eight teams are still in the title fight. The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 8/9, the second legs will be played on April 16/17. blue Sport will broadcast all matches in the top flight live.

Highlights of the second legs of the round of 16

Champions League

All the games, all the goals. Bruges outnumbered and without a chance against Aston Villa ++ PSV hold Arsenal to a draw at the end

Swiss Cup Women. Basel eliminates defending champions Servette Chênois

Controversial decision helps Dortmund. Schärer gives penalty for BVB - Erlachner

Champions League. Bruges eliminated ++ PSV hold Arsenal to a draw at the end of the season

Quarter-final ticket is secured. Dortmund pulls its head out of the noose after Kobel's mega-buck

