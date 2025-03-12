Eight teams are still in the Champions League title race. The quarter-final duels at a glance.
The quarter-final duels at a glance
- Bayern Munich - Inter Milan
- Barcelona - Dortmund
- PSG - Aston Villa
- Arsenal - Real Madrid
The last 16 of the Champions League are through. Teams such as Liverpool and Leverkusen have fallen, eight teams are still in the title fight. The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 8/9, the second legs will be played on April 16/17. blue Sport will broadcast all matches in the top flight live.