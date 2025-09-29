Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Didn't have much to do in the 2:0 win in Mainz. In the 2nd half he makes a confident save against Hanche-Olsen. In the 67th, he unleashes Adeyemi with a brilliant long ball, who then leaves Mainz goalkeeper Zentner standing, is fouled and receives a red card. The game is now decided.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

The dismissal of coach Gerardo Seoane has not put an end to Gladbach's problems. They suffered a 4-6 defeat against Frankfurt under new coach Eugen Polanski. At one point, the foals were even 6-0 down. Elvedi as the defensive leader in a three-man defense can't get good marks. He failed to get into the header duel for the first goal conceded, Burkardt ran away from him for the third and Gladbach's defense completely disintegrated after the 0:3 at the latest. A pitch-black matchday for Elvedi.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Have to make do with the bench in their second game under Polanski.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer plays 90 minutes against BVB, but cannot prevent the 2-0 defeat. At 0:1, he is sabred by his own teammate in the penalty area and is therefore unable to defend properly. The second goal was conceded after a quick counter-attack in which he and his defensive colleagues were not back in time.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Augsburg lose 2-1 at Heidenheim in the basement duel - the fourth defeat in a row for Sandro Wagner's team. Zesiger was allowed to start from the beginning, but was forced off in the 59th minute. Five minutes earlier, he loses a running duel with Heidenheim's Kaufmann, who leaves him standing and makes it 2:0 for the home team.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder is allowed to play through and is by far Augsburg's best attacking player. He missed the equalizer twice in the second half, before at least making it 2-1 with a pinpoint cross in stoppage time. A strong performance.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

He misses the 2-1 win in Cologne through injury.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is back to full fitness after breaking his nose and is in the starting line-up against Cologne - wearing a face mask. In the 4th minute, he was let down by his right-back colleague and was unable to prevent Kaminski from making it 0:1. Three minutes later, he saves the ball in extremis on the line. In the end, Stuttgart turned the game around and won 2:1.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda comes on against Gladbach with the score at 6:2 in order to slow down the Foals' comeback. This is only moderately successful. Although Frankfurt won the game in the end, they conceded two more goals with Amenda on the pitch. The Swiss was not directly responsible for either the 3:6 or the 4:6.

HSV Miro Muheim

Muheim once again captains HSV against Union Berlin and leads them to a point. The Hamburg side fought out a 0-0 draw at the Alte Försterei, leaving the promoted side in mid-table after five games.

HSV Silvan Hefti

Hefti is still missing from the HSV squad due to hip problems.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Bremen lost 4-0 in Munich on Friday evening. Schmidt was allowed to play in the final phase from the 80th minute and watch the last Bayern goal. He is not to blame.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

He serves his second suspension after being sent off two weeks ago. His team-mates drew 1-1 against Hoffenheim and Manzambi is now allowed to play again. Next up in the Europa League against Bologna during the week (live on blue Sport).

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus is once again missing from the squad against Hoffenheim.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Cologne lose 2-1 at home to Stuttgart, with Schmied playing from the start and playing no part in either goal. In the 85th he is sacrificed for striker Waldschmidt in search of an equalizer.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Xhaka's Sunderland continued their strong start to the season with a 1-0 win at Nottinham Forest. Xhaka once again impressed in midfield, scoring his third assist of the season thanks to a superb free-kick. The promoted side are currently in fifth place after six games.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Following his head injury against Barcelona in the Champions League, Schär is currently missing for Newcastle due to injury. And the Magpies could have done with their central defender in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, as they led 1-0 until the 84th minute.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Leeds drew 2-2 against Bournemouth, with Okafor again starting but not often making his presence felt. Nevertheless, the Swiss is decisive in an important scene: he keeps the attack alive before Leeds make it 2-1, seconds after his final attempt the ball ends up with teammate Longstaff and then in the goal. Okafor was substituted in the 67th minute.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Forest are not doing well at all in the new season so far. Ndoye and Co. conceded their third defeat against promoted Sunderland. The Swiss is in the starting line-up, but is unable to make an impact until his substitution in the 60th minute.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni will be out for a while with a cruciate ligament rupture. Burnley lose 5-1 to Man City.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Two weeks ago, Sommer came under fire after the 4-3 defeat against Juve. He was then allowed to play in the Champions League, was relegated to the bench in Serie A and was named the third best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon d'Or gala last Monday. Then came the surprise on Saturday: in the 2:0 win against Cagliari, the 36-year-old was on the bench for the second league game in a row. Has Sommer lost his regular place?

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

In contrast to Sommer, Akanji is clearly a regular. The new signing from Man City plays for 90 minutes and keeps a clean sheet at the back. Italian media are already reporting that Inter will sign him permanently at the end of his loan next summer.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna draw 2-2 against Lecce, with Freuler getting a rest after a tough start to the season and the Europa League match against Aston Villa during the week.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Genoa play Lazio Roma on Monday evening.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari will probably be out until the end of October after breaking his fibula.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame scores the winner against Napoli after 68 minutes. However, the situation is not an easy one: Milan are down to ten men after a penalty decision in the 57th minute and have to concede the follow-up goal from the spot. But with the help of Athekame, the defense held firm and Milan won 2:1.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Fiorentina drew 0-0 against Pisa, with Sohm making a brief appearance from the 80th minute.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Aebischer played on the opposite side until the 48th minute, when he had to be substituted with a thigh injury. As Pisa coach Alberto Gilardino revealed after the game, he hopes he won't have to do without his regular player for too long.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon is currently missing for Pisa due to injury.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi made his debut for Parma in the Coppa Italia during the week. The 19-year-old ex-Lucerne player promptly struck and scored in the 26th minute against Spezia to make it 1-0. It was worth seeing how he shot straight from the edge of the penalty area after a corner and found the inside of the post. In the end, Parma win on penalties. Parma continue their league campaign on Monday evening against Torino. Will the right-back then make his Serie A debut?

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Against Osasuna, Rodriguez is allowed to play the full distance for the third time this season. Real Beti win the game 2-0. The Swiss does his job well at the back, but is not often to be found up front.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow was substituted in the 77th minute against Rayo Vallecano with the score at 0-0. With Sow, Sevilla are obviously a little more relaxed - ten minutes later, teammate Akor Adams scores the winning goal to make it 1-0.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas, on the other hand, was on the pitch from the start. However, the 27-year-old has had better games. His working day ended in the 69th minute.

Valencia Eray Cömert

The central defender is still waiting patiently for his chance. Will he get it on Monday evening in the match against Real Oviedo?

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic is also hoping to get some game time for Valencia on Monday.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Because Hradecky is still out injured for a while, Köhn will also be in charge of the Monaco goal against Lorient. However, due to an early red card against Thilo Kehrer, there is not much to be gained for the Monegasques. At least Köhn was able to distinguish himself a few times in the 3-1 defeat under constant attack. He was caught at the near post for the first of three goals conceded, but otherwise he was powerless.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

An adductor injury continues to force the Monaco captain to take a break.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Rennes play with one man more against Lens from the 1st minute, but are unable to take advantage. Embolo showed just as little spectacle as his team-mates and was sent off in the 62nd minute. The game ends 0:0.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia is missing from the squad for Monaco's 2-1 win in Strasbourg.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient beat Monaco 3-1. Mvogo made an unnecessary mistake with the score at 0-0 when he played the ball straight into the feet of opponent Minamino, who put his shot over the bar. The goal was conceded with a penalty.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Mambimbi was allowed to start in the 86th minute of the 0-0 draw against Metz. The brief appearance is not enough to score.

