Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 1-0 at home and move up to second place. Kobel has a pretty comfortable Sunday evening, not having to fend off a single dangerous shot. However, he also had a bit of luck with a shot that hit the crossbar.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Gladbach drew 1-1 away at Bayer Leverkusen in their first match since the dismissal of Gerardo Seoane. Elvedi and his defensive colleagues had the Leverkusen power attack under control for long stretches. A solid game from the Nati defender.
Gladbach
Jonas Omlin
Can Omlin hope to regain his place in the Gladbach goal after Seoane's suspension? At least in the first game after Seoane's departure, Omlin will have to sit on the bench again.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
Widmer is still only second choice in Mainz. In the 4:1 away win against Augsburg, he was only substituted in the closing stages.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Augsburg had a game to forget against Mainz. At the break, the home team were already 2-0 down. Coach Sandro Wagner reacted by replacing four (!) players after the first half. One of them is Zesiger, even though he is not to blame for the goals conceded.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
Rieder is allowed to play through and has one or two eye-catching actions. Shortly after the break, he shoots a free kick just wide of the goal. He loses the ball before conceding the 0:2 goal.
Stuttgart
Leonidas Stergiou
He misses the 2:0 win against St. Pauli through injury.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
After breaking his nose, Jaquez is still behind in training and is missing from the VfB squad.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Bitter 3:4 defeat for Frankfurt at home against Union Berlin. At least Amenda makes his first Bundesliga appearance of the season. He was substituted shortly before the final whistle.
HSV
Miro Muheim
In the absence of Yusuf Poulsen and Nicolás Capaldo, Muheim captains HSV against Heidenheim. He played a decent game and his corners were dangerous. In the end, Hamburg secured a 2-1 win - their first three points in the Bundesliga since May 2018.
HSV
Silvan Hefti
Hefti is missing from the HSV squad due to hip problems.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Bremen go down 3-0 at home to Freiburg. Schmidt is substituted after an hour with the score at 0:2. He is unable to stop the man who provided the assist for the final goal.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
After being sent off the previous week, he serves his first of two suspensions. However, he will be eligible to play in the Europa League opener on Wednesday. Freiburg will then play FC Basel (live on blue Sport).
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
Ogbus is missing from the professional squad and will instead play for the second team in the regional league. Freiburg II beat Barockstadt 2:1, Ogbus plays through.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
The run of newly promoted Cologne (7 points from the first 3 games) has been halted for the time being. They lost 3-1 away to Leipzig. Schmied lost his bearings in the center of defense both at 1:0 and 2:0.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
The promoted team put in a fighting performance to draw 1-1 with Aston Villa, with captain Xhaka providing the assist for Sunderland's acclaimed equalizer with a header. He fought and tackled like his team-mates and was shown a yellow card in the closing stages.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
In the 2-1 defeat against Barça in the Champions League during the week, he had to be substituted with a headache. This will also prevent Schär from playing at the weekend. He is missing from the Newcastle squad for the 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
Okafor starts for Leeds for the second time in a row and has a good game against Wolves. In stoppage time of the first half, he is launched down the left and Okafor strikes a powerful left-footed shot into the far corner to make it 3-1. It is his first goal in a Leeds shirt.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
After two defeats in a row recently, Nottingham can once again celebrate a point. Ndoye is on the pitch for 75 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Burnley without making a big impression.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Amdouni will be out for a while with a cruciate ligament rupture.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
A week ago, Sommer came under fire after the 4-3 defeat against Juve. In the 2:1 win against Sassuolo, the Swiss had to sit on the substitutes' bench and his designated successor Josep Martínez was given preference. Has he lost his regular place? Hardly. After all, the former international goalkeeper put in a strong performance in the Champions League. Even last season, the 36-year-old was given a break from time to time. There could still be something to celebrate for Sommer on Monday evening: he has been nominated for the "Yashin Trophy" at the Ballon d'Or Gala.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
Akanji seems to have slowly settled into his third Inter game. After the 2-0 win against Ajax during the week, he also played a solid game against Sassuolo.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
Bologna beat Genoa 2-1 with Freuler playing in central midfield.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
Siegrist is still waiting to make his first appearance of the season for Genoa.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Jashari is out for a few more weeks after breaking his fibula.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Five weeks after his 10-million transfer from YB to Milan, the U21 international makes his first brief appearance. Athekame came on as a substitute in the 81st minute of the Rossoneri's 3-0 win at Udinese.
Fiorentina
Simon Sohm
Bitter performance for Sohm: He was substituted in the 62nd minute against Como when Fiorentina were 1-0 up, only to equalize three minutes later. And in stoppage time, the visitors from northern Italy even managed to score the winner.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
Pisa play Napoli on Monday evening.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
Pisa play Napoli on Monday evening.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
Britschgi is still waiting to make his first appearance for Parma. He is on the bench for the 0-0 draw against Cremonese.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Betis Sevilla beat Real Sociedad 3-1 with Rodriguez missing from the squad.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
The thigh injury has been cured, but Sow will not feature at the weekend and will look on from the bench as ...
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
... Ruben Vargas scores a magnificent goal against Deportivo Alavés to make it 1-0. It is Vargas' fourth goal in the fourth game of the season. Sevilla win 2-1 in the end.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
The central defender continues to wait patiently for his chance. His team-mates certainly failed to impress in the 6-0 defeat against Barcelona.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
Ugrinic does not get a chance in Valencia's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Because Hradecky is still out injured for a while, Köhn is allowed to keep the Monaco goal against Metz. He made one or two strong saves, but was also beaten twice. It didn't matter: Monaco still won 5:2 in the end.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
An adductor injury forces the Monaco captain to take a break.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
No Embolo goal to celebrate in the second game for Rennes either. The game against Nantes ends 2:2, Embolo plays 64 minutes.
Marseille
Ulisses Garcia
He was not allowed to play against Real Madrid in the Premier League because Garcia was not registered for the Champions League. Will he be allowed to play in the league again? Marseille face a cracker against PSG on Monday evening.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
Lorient drew 1-1 away against Le Havre, with Mvogo powerless to prevent the goal.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
Mambimbi was substituted for Le Havre in the 85th minute. No more goals are scored.