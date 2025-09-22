Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 1-0 at home and move up to second place. Kobel has a pretty comfortable Sunday evening, not having to fend off a single dangerous shot. However, he also had a bit of luck with a shot that hit the crossbar.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Gladbach drew 1-1 away at Bayer Leverkusen in their first match since the dismissal of Gerardo Seoane. Elvedi and his defensive colleagues had the Leverkusen power attack under control for long stretches. A solid game from the Nati defender.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Can Omlin hope to regain his place in the Gladbach goal after Seoane's suspension? At least in the first game after Seoane's departure, Omlin will have to sit on the bench again.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer is still only second choice in Mainz. In the 4:1 away win against Augsburg, he was only substituted in the closing stages.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Augsburg had a game to forget against Mainz. At the break, the home team were already 2-0 down. Coach Sandro Wagner reacted by replacing four (!) players after the first half. One of them is Zesiger, even though he is not to blame for the goals conceded.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder is allowed to play through and has one or two eye-catching actions. Shortly after the break, he shoots a free kick just wide of the goal. He loses the ball before conceding the 0:2 goal.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

He misses the 2:0 win against St. Pauli through injury.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

After breaking his nose, Jaquez is still behind in training and is missing from the VfB squad.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Bitter 3:4 defeat for Frankfurt at home against Union Berlin. At least Amenda makes his first Bundesliga appearance of the season. He was substituted shortly before the final whistle.

HSV Miro Muheim

In the absence of Yusuf Poulsen and Nicolás Capaldo, Muheim captains HSV against Heidenheim. He played a decent game and his corners were dangerous. In the end, Hamburg secured a 2-1 win - their first three points in the Bundesliga since May 2018.

HSV Silvan Hefti

Hefti is missing from the HSV squad due to hip problems.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Bremen go down 3-0 at home to Freiburg. Schmidt is substituted after an hour with the score at 0:2. He is unable to stop the man who provided the assist for the final goal.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

After being sent off the previous week, he serves his first of two suspensions. However, he will be eligible to play in the Europa League opener on Wednesday. Freiburg will then play FC Basel (live on blue Sport).

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus is missing from the professional squad and will instead play for the second team in the regional league. Freiburg II beat Barockstadt 2:1, Ogbus plays through.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

The run of newly promoted Cologne (7 points from the first 3 games) has been halted for the time being. They lost 3-1 away to Leipzig. Schmied lost his bearings in the center of defense both at 1:0 and 2:0.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

The promoted team put in a fighting performance to draw 1-1 with Aston Villa, with captain Xhaka providing the assist for Sunderland's acclaimed equalizer with a header. He fought and tackled like his team-mates and was shown a yellow card in the closing stages.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

In the 2-1 defeat against Barça in the Champions League during the week, he had to be substituted with a headache. This will also prevent Schär from playing at the weekend. He is missing from the Newcastle squad for the 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Okafor starts for Leeds for the second time in a row and has a good game against Wolves. In stoppage time of the first half, he is launched down the left and Okafor strikes a powerful left-footed shot into the far corner to make it 3-1. It is his first goal in a Leeds shirt.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

After two defeats in a row recently, Nottingham can once again celebrate a point. Ndoye is on the pitch for 75 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Burnley without making a big impression.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni will be out for a while with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

A week ago, Sommer came under fire after the 4-3 defeat against Juve. In the 2:1 win against Sassuolo, the Swiss had to sit on the substitutes' bench and his designated successor Josep Martínez was given preference. Has he lost his regular place? Hardly. After all, the former international goalkeeper put in a strong performance in the Champions League. Even last season, the 36-year-old was given a break from time to time. There could still be something to celebrate for Sommer on Monday evening: he has been nominated for the "Yashin Trophy" at the Ballon d'Or Gala.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji seems to have slowly settled into his third Inter game. After the 2-0 win against Ajax during the week, he also played a solid game against Sassuolo.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna beat Genoa 2-1 with Freuler playing in central midfield.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Siegrist is still waiting to make his first appearance of the season for Genoa.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari is out for a few more weeks after breaking his fibula.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Five weeks after his 10-million transfer from YB to Milan, the U21 international makes his first brief appearance. Athekame came on as a substitute in the 81st minute of the Rossoneri's 3-0 win at Udinese.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Bitter performance for Sohm: He was substituted in the 62nd minute against Como when Fiorentina were 1-0 up, only to equalize three minutes later. And in stoppage time, the visitors from northern Italy even managed to score the winner.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa play Napoli on Monday evening.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Pisa play Napoli on Monday evening.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi is still waiting to make his first appearance for Parma. He is on the bench for the 0-0 draw against Cremonese.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla beat Real Sociedad 3-1 with Rodriguez missing from the squad.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

The thigh injury has been cured, but Sow will not feature at the weekend and will look on from the bench as ...

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

... Ruben Vargas scores a magnificent goal against Deportivo Alavés to make it 1-0. It is Vargas' fourth goal in the fourth game of the season. Sevilla win 2-1 in the end.

Valencia Eray Cömert

The central defender continues to wait patiently for his chance. His team-mates certainly failed to impress in the 6-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic does not get a chance in Valencia's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Because Hradecky is still out injured for a while, Köhn is allowed to keep the Monaco goal against Metz. He made one or two strong saves, but was also beaten twice. It didn't matter: Monaco still won 5:2 in the end.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

An adductor injury forces the Monaco captain to take a break.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

No Embolo goal to celebrate in the second game for Rennes either. The game against Nantes ends 2:2, Embolo plays 64 minutes.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

He was not allowed to play against Real Madrid in the Premier League because Garcia was not registered for the Champions League. Will he be allowed to play in the league again? Marseille face a cracker against PSG on Monday evening.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient drew 1-1 away against Le Havre, with Mvogo powerless to prevent the goal.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Mambimbi was substituted for Le Havre in the 85th minute. No more goals are scored.

