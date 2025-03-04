Yann Sommer was hard to beat in the Champions League. KEYSTONE

The round of 16 of the Champions League starts today. But who impressed in the group stage and the knockout play-offs? blue Sport takes a look at the statistics.

The Champions League is entering the hot phase. The first legs of the round of 16 are on the program this week.

But first, blue Sport takes a look back: which players impressed in the group stage - at least in terms of statistics?

With Yann Sommer, Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Fabian Rieder and Dan Ndoye, some Swiss players are also high up in certain statistics. Show more

The list of goalscorers

In the summer, Serhou Guirassy moved from VfB Stuttgart to Borussia Dortmund for 18 million euros. The Guinean has hit the ground running, particularly in the Champions League. He scored just as many goals in 10 games. Lurking behind him are two FC Barcelona players, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, who scored 9 and 8 goals respectively, but only needed eight games to do so, as Barça qualified directly for the round of 16. City star Erling Haaland also scored 8 goals.

Serhou Guirassy also scored in the knockouts against Sporting Lisbon. Federico Gambarini/dpa

🥇 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), 10 goals

🥈 Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), 9 goals

🥉 Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), 8 goals each

In the goals per 90 minutes statistic, Lewandowski (1.28) leads just ahead of Guirassy (1.24).

If penalties are deducted, Raphinha leads the scoring list with 8 non-penalty goals ahead of Kylian Mbappé (7).

The ballers

Kylian Mbappé initially struggled to find his feet at Real Madrid. However, the striker has now fully arrived, most recently scoring a hat-trick in the knockout play-offs against Manchester City. But the Frenchman has never lacked willpower anyway. With 44 shots, Mbappé is the player in the top flight who has scored the most times. He is followed by Ousmane Dembélé and Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappé scored against ManCity in the first and second leg. Dave Thompson/AP/dpa

🥇 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), 44 shots

🥈 Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), 39 shots

🥉 Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 36 shots

The best assist providers

Four players have managed to set up five goals so far. Charles de Ketelaere and Davide Zappacosta are two Atalanta players who have already been eliminated from the competition.

🥇 Charles de Ketelaere (Atalanta), 5 assists

Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta), 5 assists

🥇 Julian Brandt (Dortmund), 5 assists

Achraf Hakimi (PSG), 5 assists

Charles De Ketelaere picked up three of his five assists in the match against Young Boys. KEYSTONE

Percentage of shots saved

Yann Sommer has the best statistics among the goalkeepers, at least when it comes to the percentage of shots saved. The Swiss kept over 95 percent of the shots that came his way. Right behind him are Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and world goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

🥇 Yann Sommer (Inter), 95.5 percent

🥈 David Raya (Arsenal), 93.8 percent

🥉 Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), 87.2 percent

Yann Sommer has been the outstanding goalkeeper in the Champions League so far. Imago

Yann Sommer also comes out on top in games without conceding a goal with 7 out of 8. The next best David Raya of Arsenal and Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta) come in at 5.

Bitter for Inter: In the round of 16 against Feyenoord, the Milanese will have to do without the Swiss, who is out after undergoing surgery on his thumb.

Most substitutions

This statistic only made it into the list because two Swiss players played a major role. Zeki Amdouni of Benfica was the most frequent substitute (9). Fabian Rieder of VfB Stuttgart is in joint second place with seven substitutions.

🥇 Zeki Amdouni (Benfica), 9 substitutions

🥈 Adam Idah (Celtic), 7 substitutions

🥈 Nicolo Zaniolo (Atalanta), 7 substitutions

🥈 Fabian Rieder (Stuttgart), 7 substitutions

Tammy Abraham (Milan), 7 substitutions

Zeki Amdouni mainly plays as a substitute for Benfica. Imago

Most frequently fouled

Another statistic with a Swiss player at the top: Breel Embolo was fouled most often in the Champions League (19 times). Opponents had to resort to illegal means against Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner just as often.

🥇 Breel Embolo (Monaco), fouled 19 times

Christoph Baumgartner (Leipzig), fouled 19 times

🥉 Denzel Dumfries (Inter), fouled 15 times

🥉Stefan Posch (Bologna and Atalanta), fouled 15 times

Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), fouled 15 times

Always intense in duels: Breel Embolo. sda

Committed the most fouls

The statistics for fouls committed show that Breel Embolo is no pushover. With 23 fouls committed, the Swiss is in second place in the top flight. Dan Ndoye, another Swiss attacking player, follows in third place.

🥇 Cherif Ndiaye (Red Star), 27 fouls committed

🥈 Breel Embolo (Monaco), 23 fouls committed

Lamine Camara (Monaco), 21 fouls committed

Dan Ndoye (Bologna), 21 fouls committed

The games in the round of 16

FC Brugge (with Ardon Jashari) - Aston Villa

Real Madrid - Atlético Madrid

PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal

Dortmund (with Gregor Kobel) - Lille

Feyenoord - Inter (without the injured Yann Sommer)

Bayern - Leverkusen (with Granit Xhaka)

Benfica (with Zeki Amdouni) - Barcelona

PSG - Liverpool

