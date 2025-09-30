After two games on the bench, Yann Sommer will return to the Inter Milan goal in the Champions League. Coach Cristian Chivu reveals this ahead of the game against Slavia Prague.

Luca Betschart

Yann Sommer has experienced ups and downs in recent days. First he had to put up with harsh criticism after the defeat and the four goals conceded against Juve two weeks ago, but then he put in a very strong performance in the Champions League opener against Ajax Amsterdam and earned the praise of team-mate Manuel Akanji and coach Cristian Chivu.

However, Sommer has not featured since the game in Amsterdam. Last Saturday against Cagliari, he had to sit on the substitutes' bench for the second league game in a row and watched from there as goalkeeping rival Josep Martinez kept a clean sheet. Is the Swiss in danger of losing his starting place?

When asked about the rotation in goal, Inter coach Chivu refrained from making a clear statement at the media conference ahead of the Champions League match against Slavia Prague: "The changes have always been planned since my arrival here. They were always not only a just reward for performance (...), but also always linked to the awareness that we must never lose our balance, our structure and our goal."

At least for the home game on Tuesday, however, Chivu leaves no room for speculation: "Sommer will play from the start. That's the only thing I can confirm."

