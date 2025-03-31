Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Leverkusen record a 3-1 win at home against Bochum. Xhaka involuntarily set up the visitors' equalizer with an unfortunate header, but otherwise played a good game. He got his feet in the right place for the final goal. And shortly before the end, the national team captain almost celebrates his goal. But his shot bounces off both goalposts.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Kobel makes a miraculous double save in the 3-1 win against Mainz to prevent Mainz from scoring the equalizer. Otherwise, the goalkeeper was hardly challenged. In the closing stages, however, he had to be beaten, but had no chance of stopping the goal.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

This is only the third time this season that Widmer has played from the start. In left midfield, he is mainly occupied with defensive duties against Dortmund. He then appears up front and has a great chance to make it 1-2, but is denied by Kobel. Widmer was substituted after 66 minutes. Even after that, Mainz were unable to avoid their first defeat since the end of January.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi is on a high with Gladbach and is only two points off the Champions League places after a 1-0 win against Leipzig. Elvedi did an excellent job in central defense and came within a whisker of scoring. His header from a corner hits the post.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

He is out with a torn muscle fiber in the adductor area.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

He will make his Bundesliga debut on Saturday. The 21-year-old was substituted against Frankfurt 13 minutes before the end, but was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is once again not in the squad. The 23-year-old is sidelined at Stuttgart.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is suspended after his red card against Kiel on March 8. He should be back for the cup semi-final against Leipzig on Wednesday.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

He only came on against Stuttgart shortly before the end of the game and helped to hold on to a narrow 1-0 lead.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

For the first time ever in his ninth game for Augsburg, Zesiger has to concede a goal. Bitter: The hand penalty awarded to Hoffenheim is highly controversial. Before that, Zesiger not only shone with a strong defensive performance, but also with an assist. Zesiger prepares the 1:0 with a tailor-made cross. In the end it's 1:1.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

A torn Achilles tendon is currently keeping him out of action.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi makes a brief appearance against Union Berlin shortly before the end with the score at 1-2. The result remains the same.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Man City beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the FA Cup to reach the semi-finals. Akanji is still missing through injury.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

After winning the League Cup, it's time for Newcastle to celebrate on Sunday. The Magpies celebrated their first trophy since 1969 in a gigantic title parade. Schär and Co. will be back on the pitch on Wednesday. Newcastle will then face Brentford.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter secured an important 2-1 win against Udinese to stay top of the table. Sommer had to prove his worth several times to secure the win for Inter. His flying save in the 74th minute was particularly impressive(click here for the video highlights).

Napoli Noah Okafor

He did not play in the 2-1 win against his regular club Milan.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Bologna won 1-0 in Venice and remain on course for the Champions League. Aebischer sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Ndoye came on in the 66th minute with the score at 1-0. That was also the final score.

Bologna Remo Freuler

He was unable to play in the national team matches due to flu. Freuler has now recovered and played 74 minutes in Bologna's victory.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas is still out injured. Empoli are in the middle of a relegation battle after 30 rounds.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma, who play Hellas Verona on Monday evening for important points, are also in a relegation battle.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez returns to the starting eleven and celebrates Betis' sixth win in a row - against city rivals Sevilla. Rodriguez plays at left-back and doesn't have his feet in the goals.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Sevilla lose the derby 1-2, with Vargas scoring his team's only goal himself. He was strong as he made his way into the penalty area and then skillfully finished with a peck.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow had to sit out the derby against Betis due to suspension (5th yellow card).

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Valladolid continue to trot inexorably towards relegation. The 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad was their 21st defeat in their 29th game of the season. Cömert stewed on the bench for 90 minutes.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

As he did before the international break, Köhn was once again allowed to play from the start. And he kept everything he had to keep in the 2:1 win against Nice. He was powerless to stop the goal against.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria played in central midfield in the commanding win. He does not score a goal.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo takes a penalty at the start of the game, which his team-mate Biereth misses. He later shines as the scorer himself, scoring Monaco's winner. Watch the highlights here.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille lose 3-1 to Stade Reims for the third time in a row. Garcia only came on eleven minutes before the final whistle and was unable to turn the game around.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro gives Toulouse hope again against Brest with a dream goal to make it 3-1 at the interval. In the end, however, his colors clearly lost 2:4.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

He is substituted a quarter of an hour before the end with the score at 3:1 for Brest.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic is missing through injury in the 1-0 defeat against Auxerre. Montpellier are bottom of the table and in danger of relegation.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Was substituted in the 58th minute of Benfica's 3-0 win over Gil Vicente without scoring - due to a tactical change. Benfica remain in the Primeira Liga title race.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Jordan Lotomba is still missing through injury. His team beat the Go Ahead Eagles 3:2.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Played over 90 minutes in the 3-0 defeat against Sparta Rotterdam - without having much influence on the game.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

The striker is missing for the Bulgarians due to a muscle strain. The 28-year-old played his last game before the long winter break in mid-December. Without Duah, Ludogorets lost 0:1 against Loko Plovdiv.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Play-off time in Belgium. Ardon Jashari plays in the 2-0 win against Anderlecht.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Misses the 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen through injury (calf).

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Ghent go down 4-0 against Genk. Franck Surdez remains without a game.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Midtjylland lose points in a 2-0 defeat against Brøndby to stay in first place. Mbabu is taken off after 67 minutes.

Burgos CF (La Liga 2) Gabriel Barès

Burgos drew 0-0 with CD Eldense - Barès did not play.

Orange County (La Liga 2 USA) Lyam MacKinnon

Will not return to action until next weekend.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Played through in the 1-1 draw against Wolfsberger AC - solid performance in defense.

After a strong performance for the national team, another commanding performance: 2:1 win against Grenoble, second success in a row with Lorient.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Elversberg - partly responsible for the clean sheet. HSV must relinquish the lead in the table.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Did not play a single minute in the match against Elversberg.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Played 90 minutes in Kaiserslautern's 3-1 win - strong reaction from the team after the previous 3-5 defeat.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Karlsruhe lose 3-1 to Hertha BSC - Hunziker still missing through injury (hip).

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Played the full distance in the 3:3 thriller against Greuther Fürth. He doesn't have his feet in the goals.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

The middle of the Fürth defense in the 3:3 against Schalke. Plays through.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Wins 2-1 with his team against Darmstadt, sees yellow in the 69th minute for delaying the game.

1st FC Cologne (Bundesliga 2) Joël Schmied

Firm part of the defense in the 2:1 win against Paderborn. Cologne take the lead in the table.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Anthony Racioppi

Still without minutes for Cologne - but still in the squad.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Not in the squad for the game against Stoke City.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

In the squad for the 2-2 draw against Swansea City, but did not play.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Came into the game after an injury to a teammate - 11 minutes of action in the 1-1 draw against Montréal.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Still missing with a broken hand - third game in a row not in the squad. His St. Louis colleagues lose 1-0 to Austin.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Seattle's captain concedes a goal but makes a strong save to preserve a 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Marks his 5th goal of the season against Jedinstvo and is substituted in the 80th minute.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Pusic's memorable performance against NK Astra 1961: He was substituted at the break with the score at 0-1, then provided the assist for the equalizer and was sent off with a yellow card in stoppage time after a scuffle. Shortly before that, Osijek conceded the goal to make it 1-2.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

In the 2-1 defeat against NK Astra 1961, he only came on shortly before the end of the game.

DL Yingbo (China) Cephas Malele

Malere is in top form! A goal and an assist in the 2-0 win against CC Yatai.

Chengdu Rongcheng (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Played 87 minutes in the 1-1 draw against BJ Guoan. First yellow of the season after 20 minutes.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Is in the championship round with Universitatea Cluj. The city duel against CFR Cluj will take place on Monday.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

Not in the squad for Vasco da Gama's 2-1 win over Santos.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

Only made a brief appearance against Al-Bataeh and was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat.

Otelul Galati Martin Angha

Angha is fighting against relegation with Galati in Romania. They face off against Buzau on Monday evening.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

He will not return to action with Al-Qadsiah until next weekend.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Starter for Boca Juniors, substituted at the break in a 2-0 defeat to Estudiantes.