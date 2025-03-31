Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
🇩🇪 Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen
Granit Xhaka
Leverkusen record a 3-1 win at home against Bochum. Xhaka involuntarily set up the visitors' equalizer with an unfortunate header, but otherwise played a good game. He got his feet in the right place for the final goal. And shortly before the end, the national team captain almost celebrates his goal. But his shot bounces off both goalposts.
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
Kobel makes a miraculous double save in the 3-1 win against Mainz to prevent Mainz from scoring the equalizer. Otherwise, the goalkeeper was hardly challenged. In the closing stages, however, he had to be beaten, but had no chance of stopping the goal.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
This is only the third time this season that Widmer has played from the start. In left midfield, he is mainly occupied with defensive duties against Dortmund. He then appears up front and has a great chance to make it 1-2, but is denied by Kobel. Widmer was substituted after 66 minutes. Even after that, Mainz were unable to avoid their first defeat since the end of January.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Elvedi is on a high with Gladbach and is only two points off the Champions League places after a 1-0 win against Leipzig. Elvedi did an excellent job in central defense and came within a whisker of scoring. His header from a corner hits the post.
Gladbach
Jonas Omlin
He is out with a torn muscle fiber in the adductor area.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
He will make his Bundesliga debut on Saturday. The 21-year-old was substituted against Frankfurt 13 minutes before the end, but was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat.
Stuttgart
Fabian Rieder
Rieder is once again not in the squad. The 23-year-old is sidelined at Stuttgart.
Stuttgart
Leonidas Stergiou
Stergiou is suspended after his red card against Kiel on March 8. He should be back for the cup semi-final against Leipzig on Wednesday.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
He only came on against Stuttgart shortly before the end of the game and helped to hold on to a narrow 1-0 lead.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
For the first time ever in his ninth game for Augsburg, Zesiger has to concede a goal. Bitter: The hand penalty awarded to Hoffenheim is highly controversial. Before that, Zesiger not only shone with a strong defensive performance, but also with an assist. Zesiger prepares the 1:0 with a tailor-made cross. In the end it's 1:1.
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
A torn Achilles tendon is currently keeping him out of action.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Manzambi makes a brief appearance against Union Berlin shortly before the end with the score at 1-2. The result remains the same.
🏴 Premier League
Manchester City
Manuel Akanji
Man City beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the FA Cup to reach the semi-finals. Akanji is still missing through injury.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
After winning the League Cup, it's time for Newcastle to celebrate on Sunday. The Magpies celebrated their first trophy since 1969 in a gigantic title parade. Schär and Co. will be back on the pitch on Wednesday. Newcastle will then face Brentford.
🇮🇹 Serie A
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter secured an important 2-1 win against Udinese to stay top of the table. Sommer had to prove his worth several times to secure the win for Inter. His flying save in the 74th minute was particularly impressive(click here for the video highlights).
Napoli
Noah Okafor
He did not play in the 2-1 win against his regular club Milan.
Bologna
Michel Aebischer
Bologna won 1-0 in Venice and remain on course for the Champions League. Aebischer sits on the bench for 90 minutes.
Bologna
Dan Ndoye
Ndoye came on in the 66th minute with the score at 1-0. That was also the final score.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
He was unable to play in the national team matches due to flu. Freuler has now recovered and played 74 minutes in Bologna's victory.
Empoli
Nicolas Haas
Haas is still out injured. Empoli are in the middle of a relegation battle after 30 rounds.
Parma
Simon Sohm
Parma, who play Hellas Verona on Monday evening for important points, are also in a relegation battle.
🇪🇸 LaLiga
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Rodriguez returns to the starting eleven and celebrates Betis' sixth win in a row - against city rivals Sevilla. Rodriguez plays at left-back and doesn't have his feet in the goals.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Sevilla lose the derby 1-2, with Vargas scoring his team's only goal himself. He was strong as he made his way into the penalty area and then skillfully finished with a peck.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Sow had to sit out the derby against Betis due to suspension (5th yellow card).
Real Valladolid
Eray Cömert
Valladolid continue to trot inexorably towards relegation. The 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad was their 21st defeat in their 29th game of the season. Cömert stewed on the bench for 90 minutes.
🇫🇷 Ligue 1
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
As he did before the international break, Köhn was once again allowed to play from the start. And he kept everything he had to keep in the 2:1 win against Nice. He was powerless to stop the goal against.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
Zakaria played in central midfield in the commanding win. He does not score a goal.
AS Monaco
Breel Embolo
Embolo takes a penalty at the start of the game, which his team-mate Biereth misses. He later shines as the scorer himself, scoring Monaco's winner. Watch the highlights here.
Marseille
Ulisses Garcia
Marseille lose 3-1 to Stade Reims for the third time in a row. Garcia only came on eleven minutes before the final whistle and was unable to turn the game around.
Toulouse
Vincent Sierro
Sierro gives Toulouse hope again against Brest with a dream goal to make it 3-1 at the interval. In the end, however, his colors clearly lost 2:4.
Stade Brest
Edimilson Fernandes
He is substituted a quarter of an hour before the end with the score at 3:1 for Brest.
Montpellier
Becir Omeragic
Omeragic is missing through injury in the 1-0 defeat against Auxerre. Montpellier are bottom of the table and in danger of relegation.
Other Swiss players abroad
Benfica Lisbon
Zeki Amdouni
Was substituted in the 58th minute of Benfica's 3-0 win over Gil Vicente without scoring - due to a tactical change. Benfica remain in the Primeira Liga title race.
Feyenoord Rotterdam
Jordan Lotomba
Jordan Lotomba is still missing through injury. His team beat the Go Ahead Eagles 3:2.
Fortuna Sittard
Ryan Fosso
Played over 90 minutes in the 3-0 defeat against Sparta Rotterdam - without having much influence on the game.
Ludogorets Razgrad
Kwadwo Duah
The striker is missing for the Bulgarians due to a muscle strain. The 28-year-old played his last game before the long winter break in mid-December. Without Duah, Ludogorets lost 0:1 against Loko Plovdiv.
Bruges
Ardon Jashari
Play-off time in Belgium. Ardon Jashari plays in the 2-0 win against Anderlecht.
Standard Liège
Andi Zeqiri
Misses the 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen through injury (calf).
KAA Gent
Franck Surdez
Ghent go down 4-0 against Genk. Franck Surdez remains without a game.
Midtjylland
Kevin Mbabu
Midtjylland lose points in a 2-0 defeat against Brøndby to stay in first place. Mbabu is taken off after 67 minutes.
Burgos CF (La Liga 2)
Gabriel Barès
Burgos drew 0-0 with CD Eldense - Barès did not play.
Orange County (La Liga 2 USA)
Lyam MacKinnon
Will not return to action until next weekend.
Sturm Graz
Gregory Wüthrich
Played through in the 1-1 draw against Wolfsberger AC - solid performance in defense.
After a strong performance for the national team, another commanding performance: 2:1 win against Grenoble, second success in a row with Lorient.
HSV (Bundesliga 2)
Miro Muheim
90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Elversberg - partly responsible for the clean sheet. HSV must relinquish the lead in the table.
HSV (Bundesliga 2)
Silvan Hefti
Did not play a single minute in the match against Elversberg.
1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2)
Jan Elvedi
Played 90 minutes in Kaiserslautern's 3-1 win - strong reaction from the team after the previous 3-5 defeat.
Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2)
Andrin Hunziker
Karlsruhe lose 3-1 to Hertha BSC - Hunziker still missing through injury (hip).
Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2)
Adrian Gantenbein
Played the full distance in the 3:3 thriller against Greuther Fürth. He doesn't have his feet in the goals.
Greuther Fürth
Noah Loosli
The middle of the Fürth defense in the 3:3 against Schalke. Plays through.
SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2)
Aaron Keller
Wins 2-1 with his team against Darmstadt, sees yellow in the 69th minute for delaying the game.
1st FC Cologne (Bundesliga 2)
Joël Schmied
Firm part of the defense in the 2:1 win against Paderborn. Cologne take the lead in the table.
1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2)
Anthony Racioppi
Still without minutes for Cologne - but still in the squad.
Queens Park Rangers (Championship)
Michael Frey
Not in the squad for the game against Stoke City.
Leeds United (Championship)
Isaac Schmidt
In the squad for the 2-2 draw against Swansea City, but did not play.
Chicago Fire
Maren Haile-Selassie
Came into the game after an injury to a teammate - 11 minutes of action in the 1-1 draw against Montréal.
St. Louis CITY
Roman Bürki
Still missing with a broken hand - third game in a row not in the squad. His St. Louis colleagues lose 1-0 to Austin.
Seattle
Stefan Frei
Seattle's captain concedes a goal but makes a strong save to preserve a 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy.
OFK Belgrade
Filip Stojilkovic
Marks his 5th goal of the season against Jedinstvo and is substituted in the 80th minute.
NK Osijek
Petar Pusic
Pusic's memorable performance against NK Astra 1961: He was substituted at the break with the score at 0-1, then provided the assist for the equalizer and was sent off with a yellow card in stoppage time after a scuffle. Shortly before that, Osijek conceded the goal to make it 1-2.
NK Osijek
Kemal Ademi
In the 2-1 defeat against NK Astra 1961, he only came on shortly before the end of the game.
DL Yingbo (China)
Cephas Malele
Malere is in top form! A goal and an assist in the 2-0 win against CC Yatai.
Chengdu Rongcheng (China)
Ming-Yang Yang
Played 87 minutes in the 1-1 draw against BJ Guoan. First yellow of the season after 20 minutes.
Universitatea Cluj
Jasper van der Werff
Is in the championship round with Universitatea Cluj. The city duel against CFR Cluj will take place on Monday.
Vasco da Gama (Brazil)
Maxime Dominguez
Not in the squad for Vasco da Gama's 2-1 win over Santos.
Al-Nasr
Haris Seferovic
Only made a brief appearance against Al-Bataeh and was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat.
Otelul Galati
Martin Angha
Angha is fighting against relegation with Galati in Romania. They face off against Buzau on Monday evening.
Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League)
Cameron Puertas
He will not return to action with Al-Qadsiah until next weekend.
Boca Juniors
Lucas Blondel
Starter for Boca Juniors, substituted at the break in a 2-0 defeat to Estudiantes.