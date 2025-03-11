Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and FC Barcelona easily make it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Munich also win the second leg against Leverkusen 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Leverkusen would have needed a great comeback to bring excitement to the Bundesliga duel against Bayern Munich. But Munich, who won the first leg 3-0, controlled the game in Leverkusen. Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies scored after the break. It was the Englishman Kane's tenth goal in his eleventh Champions League game this season. Leverkusen, who played with Granit Xhaka but without the injured Florian Wirtz, had only had one good chance before the decisive 0:1 when Patrik Schick narrowly missed the target with a header in the 44th minute.

Sommer wins on comeback - Inter confident

Bayern Munich and Yann Sommer will meet again in the quarter-finals. The former Swiss international keeper, who made his first appearance since recovering from injury, did not have to worry about progressing with the Italian champions against Feyenoord Rotterdam. Milan defended their 2:0 away win from the first leg. Marcus Thuram scored after a fine solo run (8') and Hakan Calhanoglu with a penalty (51') to give Inter a 2-1 win, while Feyenoord equalized with a penalty shortly before the break.

Barcelona stars shine

FC Barcelona also qualified easily against Benfica Lisbon. The Catalans followed up their 1-0 win in the first leg with a 3-1 victory at home. Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi equalized in the 13th minute to make it 1:1 for the Portuguese side, who then briefly dreamed of an exploit until Lamine Yamal scored a dream goal (27') and Raphinha (42') made things clear again with his second goal. Zeki Amdouni, who came on as a 56th-minute substitute, came closest to scoring a second goal for Benfica in the closing stages. Barcelona will face Dortmund or Lille in the quarter-finals.