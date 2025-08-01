Sven Ulreich mourns the death of his son. dpa

Sven Ulreich and his family have to cope with a heavy blow of fate. FC Bayern expresses its condolences.

DPA dpa

Bundesliga goalkeeper Sven Ulreich mourns the loss of his son. "It is with deep sadness that we would like to announce today that our son Len passed away a few weeks ago after a long, serious illness," the 36-year-old from FC Bayern Munich announced on Instagram. He wanted to create clarity by taking the difficult step of making this news public.

"Together with our daughter, we are now trying to find our way back to life step by step," Ulreich wrote. Below the post is his first name and the name of his wife Lisa.

FC Bayern Munich also expressed its condolences and sympathy. "The entire FC Bayern mourns with you and your family. We are always by your side," it said.

Ulreich is the substitute goalkeeper at the German football record champions alongside Jonas Urbig behind Manuel Neuer. He was absent from the squad at times last season for personal reasons. He has just extended his contract in Munich for a further year.