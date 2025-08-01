  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

A heavy blow of fate Son of Bayern goalie Sven Ulreich dies

dpa

1.8.2025 - 12:33

Sven Ulreich mourns the death of his son.
Sven Ulreich mourns the death of his son.
dpa

Sven Ulreich and his family have to cope with a heavy blow of fate. FC Bayern expresses its condolences.

DPA

01.08.2025, 12:33

Bundesliga goalkeeper Sven Ulreich mourns the loss of his son. "It is with deep sadness that we would like to announce today that our son Len passed away a few weeks ago after a long, serious illness," the 36-year-old from FC Bayern Munich announced on Instagram. He wanted to create clarity by taking the difficult step of making this news public.

"Together with our daughter, we are now trying to find our way back to life step by step," Ulreich wrote. Below the post is his first name and the name of his wife Lisa.

FC Bayern Munich also expressed its condolences and sympathy. "The entire FC Bayern mourns with you and your family. We are always by your side," it said.

Ulreich is the substitute goalkeeper at the German football record champions alongside Jonas Urbig behind Manuel Neuer. He was absent from the squad at times last season for personal reasons. He has just extended his contract in Munich for a further year.

More from the department

Possible Xhaka successor. Avdullahu:

Possible Xhaka successorAvdullahu: "Not yet decided whether I'll play for Switzerland or Kosovo"

"She was convinced she had to die"Ex-Inter coach saves two teenage girls from drowning

European Cup qualifying overview. Second chance for Lugano: How Basel, YB and Co. will make it into the group stages

European Cup qualifying overviewSecond chance for Lugano: How Basel, YB and Co. will make it into the group stages