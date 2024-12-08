Renato Steffen scores his sixth goal of the season against FC Luzern. He was wearing a lucky charm: his son's shin guards, which he had to borrow without further ado.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Renato Steffen brings his son Lian to him during the interview after the 4:1 win against Lugano.

While Steffen scored a goal on Saturday, Lian scored three times for FC Lugano's U8s. "He was definitely better than me today," says Steffen about his son.

Steffen wears his son's shin guards at the game. He would have forgotten his own at home. Show more

Things are going like clockwork for Renato Steffen and FC Lugano. On Saturday evening, the international winger scored his sixth goal of the season in the 4:1 win in Lucerne and took Lugano back to the top of the table.

Steffen converted a penalty in the 64th minute and once again unpacked the "L-Jubel", which he dedicated to his son Lian. On blue Sport, the six-year-old shows the cheer himself when his dad Steffen calls him over during the interview.

Not only the father, but also the son knows how to score goals. "Lian showed me how today," says Steffen and continues: "He played himself today and scored three goals. Unfortunately, I only scored one. He was definitely better than me today." Only today? Within the family, Lian is clearly ahead of his father when it comes to scoring goals. Steffen's son has now scored 17 goals. The professional says: "To reach his quota, I still have to score a few more goals."

Shin guards from the son bring luck

In Lucerne, the 33-year-old added one to his tally. Scored while wearing a new lucky charm. Steffen had to wear his son's shin pads for the game because he had forgotten his own at home. "I had to borrow the pads from Lian. They bring good luck. We still have to discuss whether I can borrow them again."

There is time to discuss - but not much. Next Thursday, FC Lugano will play away at Legia Warsaw in the Conference League and fight for an early qualification for the play-offs.