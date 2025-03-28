Alphonso Davies is out for a long time with a cruciate ligament rupture. Picture: Keystone

The loss of defender Davies hits FC Bayern hard. The Munich team are furious with Canada's federation. FCB boss Dreesen speaks of clear consequences.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern defender Alphonso Davies suffers a cruciate ligament rupture in the international match against the USA, which is only noticed after his return trip to Munich.

This upsets Bayern enormously. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen says: "We are demanding that Canada Soccer provide a full explanation of what happened."

Munich even reserve the right to take legal action against the Canadian association. Show more

FC Bayern is considering legal action against the Canadian Soccer Association due to Alphonso Davies' serious knee injury. The defender recently suffered a torn cruciate ligament in an international match and will be out for several months. "We are demanding that Canada Soccer provide a full explanation of what happened and expressly reserve the right to take legal action," Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told the newspaper "Bild".

Davies was injured in the opening minutes of the Concacaf Nations League third-place match against the USA. Initially, it was not thought to be a serious injury and the 24-year-old traveled back to Munich. It was only there that the cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee was discovered.

Dreesen: "Clear breach of medical duty of care"

This caused great anger at Bayern. "Sending an obviously injured player with a damaged knee on a twelve-hour intercontinental flight without proper medical clarification is, in our view, grossly negligent and a clear breach of medical due diligence," Dreesen scolded.

The fact that the recently in-form defender was called up at all outraged the Munich team. "Overall, the use of Davies, who was already suffering from muscular complaints before the game, in a game of no sporting importance is in no way comprehensible from our point of view," said Dreesen.

Davies advisor often spoke with Canada coach Marsch

It is particularly bitter for Bayern that, in addition to Davies, the injured defenders Minjae Kim and Dayot Upamecano are also out for the upcoming games in the battle for the championship and the Champions League.

Prior to Dreesen, Davies' advisor Nedal Huoseh had already sharply criticized the Canadian association in an interview and accused selection coach Jesse Marsch of unnecessarily putting his captain at risk of injury. However, Huoseh wrote on Platform X that he had since spoken to Marsch several times and said: "From now on, everyone involved will focus on making Phonzie's recovery a top priority."

Over the past 24 hours, I spoke with Jesse Marsch on several occasions. I have a lot of respect for him as a coach. We had positive and productive discussions and laid down the ground work to ensure we are all aligned and working together, to continue to protect the best… — Nedal Huoseh (@NedalHuoseh) March 27, 2025

