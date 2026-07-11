Jayden Adams played in all three of South Africa's group stage matches at the World Cup. Now, at just 25 years old, he has suddenly passed away.

“South African soccer has lost a talented player, a proud servant of the sport, and a young life that still had so much to offer,” the South African Football Players’ Union (SAFPU) announced on the online platform X. Shortly thereafter, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, also confirmed the death.

Details regarding the cause of death were not initially disclosed. McKenzie stated that the cause had not yet been confirmed. He appealed to the media and the public to show compassion for the family and to refrain from speculation. According to the BBC, police in South Africa have launched an investigation after the 25-year-old’s body was discovered Saturday morning in a house in a suburb of Cape Town.

At the club level, the midfielder had been playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, one of South Africa's top clubs based in Pretoria, since 2025.