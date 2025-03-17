  1. Residential Customers
Forced break for defender South Korea coach rants against Bayern over Kim's injury

dpa

17.3.2025 - 22:00

South Korea's national coach has criticized FC Bayern Munich over Min-Jae Kim's Achilles tendon problems.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

South Korea's national coach Myung-Bo Hong rumbles against FC Bayern Munich. The reason: the Achilles tendon problems of defender Min-Jae Kim.

DPA

17.03.2025, 22:00

South Korea's national football coach Myung-Bo Hong has criticized FC Bayern Munich for defender Min-Jae Kim's Achilles tendon problems. "Unfortunately, Bayern Munich did not protect the player properly to avoid injury," Hong told the national news agency Yonhap. There had already been warning signs regarding Kim's injury last year.

The central defender from the German record champions has been plagued by problems with his Achilles tendon for some time. He will not be available for the "next few weeks", Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said last Friday. Kim was also left out of the squad for the national team.

"We've ended up in a situation where we have to play these important games without a key player," explained Hong ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Oman on Thursday and Jordan on March 25. Hong took over from Jürgen Klinsmann as South Korea's national coach last summer.

