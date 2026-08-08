South Korea’s scandal-rocked soccer association (KFA) has apologized following allegations involving sexual services provided to foreign referees. “We deeply apologize for causing you concern with the various incidents surrounding the federation,” the KFA said in a written statement. In it, the federation also acknowledged that it had recently found itself in a “dire situation.” It added that it would now use the public criticism as an opportunity for “fundamental renewal.”

The South Korean Football Association has come under fire due to several scandals. Specifically, the KFA is alleged to have paid for questionable visits to massage parlors offering sexual services for foreign referees on at least seven occasions during international matches. The bribery allegations, which are well documented by credit card statements and records from a government audit, pertain to the period between 2011 and 2012 but only became public knowledge on Friday.

Criticism of the association was intensified by the team's early exit from the World Cup

The federation is also alleged to have paid for two Japanese assistant referees to visit a massage parlor ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in February 2012. South Korea won the match 2–0 and advanced to the next round of qualifying. There is no evidence that the referees were influenced to make biased decisions in matches involving the South Korean national team. In its letter of apology, the KFA emphasized that the incidents occurred more than ten years ago and that even many association members were not fully aware of the details.

On Thursday, the police also conducted a raid on the KFA’s offices. The association is accused of circumventing standard procedures in the hiring of former national team coach Hong Myung-bo and securing the job for him without a proper application process.

The public also holds 57-year-old Hong responsible for the South Korean national team’s early elimination from this year’s World Cup in the United States. The “Red Devils,” as the national team is popularly known, were eliminated early in the group stage after a disappointing performance. Hong resigned from his post shortly thereafter.